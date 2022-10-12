A Random Stool Sampling of the US Political Body

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Meet U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson, currently in his 8th term of office. From his own webpage, we learn that:

“In January 2021, Rep. Johnson was named as a member to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2019, Rep. Johnson was elected by his peers to lead the Judiciary Subcommittee – Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over administration of U.S. Courts, federal rules of evidence, civil and appellate procedure, judicial ethics, patent, copyright and trademark law, information technology and the Internet.”

Hank is not only a lawyer and legislator, but he is also a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, holds a coveted seat on the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and was once a magistrate judge. He also spent five years working as a county commissioner.

Pretty impressive stuff, huh?

The problem at hand, and the reason why I decided to feature him here today, is that Old Hank has the IQ of a brass doorknob. Not even the shiny kind of brass doorknob you’d expect to find in your run of the mill Congress Critter but rather the lusterless kind of doorknob that’s been sullied & tarnished by ten thousand sweaty palms and never subsequently polished ever again. In other words, disgusting.

Now, I’m not picking on Old Hank just because he’s as dumb as a brick. No siree. The reason I picked him out of the Congressional cesspool was that I needed an average stool sample of the American political body in order to highlight the kind of absolute morons that hold our collective wallets, not to mention destinies, in their grubby semi-illiterate little paws. Take note, although what transpires in the video above occurred 12 years ago (and by the way got absolutely no news coverage whatsoever at the time), this guy is currently still holding office. There was a time, way back when consequences still existed, where saying the kinds of things he says in this video would have put an immediate and definitive end to most political careers.

Anyway, I’m going to shut up now and simply let Old Hank himself amaze you with the brilliance of his oratory & razor-sharp mind, which they say is like a steel trap. But only in the sense that anything that falls into it gets mangled. Just remember, there’s 534 more geniuses just like him currently in Congress right now …probably all of them giving your money to Ukraine as we speak.

Enjoy!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report