A Message To Black Democrats

The leaders of the Democratic Party are gaslighting the nation with their response to the hearings that have exposed the corruption of the Biden family and their Deep State allies. Black Democrats are going along with it, but they have either been conned, are wilfully blind, or are part of the racket.

Time for all honest people to walk away from the Democratic Party.

