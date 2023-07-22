in Latest, Video

A Message To Black Democrats

1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

A Message For Black Democrats

Link to the entire body of my published work: https://www.infotextmanuscripts.org/links.html Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ ITMA Paypal donations: itsthatmanagain[AT]yahoo.com

The leaders of the Democratic Party are gaslighting the nation with their response to the hearings that have exposed the corruption of the Biden family and their Deep State allies. Black Democrats are going along with it, but they have either been conned, are wilfully blind, or are part of the racket.

Time for all honest people to walk away from the Democratic Party.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

tax evasionJoe BidenfraudtreasonHunter Biden

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
tim
tim
July 22, 2023

Oh come on! “Black Democrats” ??

That is 90% of Blacks. Just say “Blacks”.

0
Reply

Now Is the Time For Russia to Offer Peace Terms to European Nations