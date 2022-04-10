A Behind-The-Scenes View of the U.S.A.’s Current Favorite Puppet

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
A behind-the-scenes peek into a curiously very little-publicized aspect of just how Volodymyr Zelensky managed to acquire his impressively extensive skills in the fields of both advanced geopolitical philosophy as well as military tactics. Sun Tzu has nothing on this guy! Truly a glory to Ukraine!
WARNING: Best if viewed on an empty stomach, …believe me, you’ll thank me later.
