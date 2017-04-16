BREAKING: 95% of votes counted. Erdogan’s “YES” vote shrinks to only 51.6% lead

As The Duran just reported early in the day, “with almost 50% of the votes counted, reports from the Anadolu news agency suggest that President Erdogan is looking to win the referendum on enhancing his constitutional powers by a margin 58%-42%.”

With 75% of ballots counted, reports from Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said that the “yes” votes were leading with 54.6%..

UPDATE:

“YES” vote is shrinking to its lowest lead yet. With 95.5% of the vote counted, “YES” is down to 51.6% vs 48.4% for “NO.”