8 more parcel bombs may have been mailed from Greece by ‘Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire’

Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas has issued conflicting statements on the existence of more parcel bombs.

Anarchist group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire has claimed responsibility for a parcel bomb sent to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday.

On Thursday fragments of Greek stamps were found on letter bomb that exploded at the French headquarters of the IMF. There was no immediate claim for the Paris IMF attack, but Conspiracy of Fire Cells is the most likely culprit.

News out of Athens is reporting that Greek Police suspect another 8 parcel bombs may have left Greek post offices, and are heading for various destinations inside Greece, and throughout Europe.

Internally, Greek post offices, embassies, and financial organizations have been ordered by Greek Police to take extraordinary measures to beef up their security checks, not ruling out that various letter bombs may have been sent internally within Greece.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas has issued conflicting statements, saying Friday that there was “no sign” of additional parcel bombs similar to the one that exploded at the IMF offices in Paris.

Toskas told Skai TV, “there is no such sign” adding that the “main thrust” of the Greek investigation was to determine how two parcel bombs evaded checks at the Athens airport.

Toskas noted that screening machines at the airport are “the best in Europe.”

Toskas also noted on Friday morning that…