75% of votes counted. Erdogan’s “YES” vote is leading, here is the chart breakdown

As The Duran just reported moments ago, “with almost 50% of the votes counted, reports from the Anadolu news agency suggest that President Erdogan is looking to win the referendum on enhancing his constitutional powers by a margin 58%-42%.”

We are now reporting that around 75% of ballots have been counted, with reports from Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency saying that the “yes” votes are leading with 54.6%.

Here is the breakdown that will hand Erdogan limitless power in Turkey until 2029.

In Ankara…

The turnout has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be high, with 55 million people eligible to vote.