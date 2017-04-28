500,000 women soldiers are ready to fight for North Korea’s Kim Jong-un (Photos)

Kim Jong-un is ready to send army of up to 500,000 women soldiers to the frontline

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is prepared to send army of up to 500,000 women soldiers to the frontline if war breaks out with the US.

This week, North Korea’s supreme leader showed of battalions of female soldiers, who took part in the nation’s biggest-ever live firing exercise, to mark the 85th anniversary of its military’s creation this week.

According to defectors’ estimates, Kim Jong-un sports a massive 500,000 women soldiers ready for war.

As tensions continue to rise on the peninsula, more experts are weighing in on what it would mean for the United States to remove Kim Jon-un, and what type of army will America face should a military lead regime change be launched.

It appears that the women of North Korea are prepared to defend North Korea’s leader.

