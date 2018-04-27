5 things to expect from the historic North – South Korean summit (Video)

Trump’s “Little-Rocket Man” carrot and stick…will it finally end the Korean War?

The two leaders of a divided Korea…North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, are set meet at the border at 9:30 am local time on Friday.

Friday’s summit will take place in the Peace House in the border town of Panmunjom, located in the heart of the Korean DMZ (demilitarized zone), and according Zerohedge the meeting is widely viewed as a preamble to a historic summit involving President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Here are 5 things to expect from the historic North and South Korean summit.

1. Kim Jong Un will become the first North Korean leader to cross the DMZ…expect a lot of media hype and hope throughout the day as the two leaders meet.

2. Denuclearization will top the agenda. North Korea does not need nukes to wage a destructive war against the South, and the massive US military presence on the border, but Kim Jong Un played the nuke card skillfully as leverage to arrive to this moment.

3. Much props will go to POTUS Trump. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha credited President Trump with bringing the two Korean leaders together for Friday’s summit during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that’s slated to air Thursday night.

“Clearly, credit goes to President Trump,” Kang told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in Seoul. “He’s been determined to come to grips with this from day one.”

Expect Trump to be watching closely, with CIA reps most certainly sitting at the table with Moon and Kim…expect Trump tweets to hit the internet throughout the day.

4. Don’t expect peace to break out on Friday, or a united Korea to hit the world stage…but if all goes well, then do expect a written statement of understanding “on a broad set of issues”.

5. Easing sanctions against North Korea will be the carrot dangled, but we doubt it will NOT be formally announced tomorrow. This is something that will be announced by Trump (he wants the glory) when and if the three leaders come together at a later date.

6. South Korean President Moon will push for a positive outcome, and a follow up summit with Kim and Trump. Moon deserves much credit for playing the good cop to Trump’s “Little Rocket Man” bad cop.

Trump’s rhetoric was “fire and fury in the beginning but shifted as a summit became a more real possibility.

In August, he threatened “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” In September, he said “Rocket Man s on a suicide mission.” This week, he said that Kim Jong-un had been “very open and I think very honorable.”

BONUS: If all goes according to plan, and Trump gets his meeting with Kim Jong Un…then can you imagine a Nobel Peace Prize for all three leaders?

Via Zerohedge:

Im Jong-seok, the chief of staff for President Moon, provided a full itinerary of the meeting – which will involve the ceremonial planting of a pine tree on the border.

Kim to walk across border to South

Kim to review South Korean military’s honor guard after walking together with Moon

Moon, Kim to start summit at 10:30 am local time Friday

Moon, Kim to have lunch separately after morning meeting

Moon, Kim to plant pine tree on border after lunch

Moon, Kim to walk together around border before afternoon session

Two Koreas to sign, announce agreements after summit

Moon to host banquet for Kim from 6:30 pm at peace house

No Plan to extend summit to Saturday for now

S. Korea: undecided whether Kim’s wife will accompany; hopes Kim’s wife to join dinner

Kim Jong Un’s sister part of North Korean delegation

S. Korea says issues related to denuclearization can’t be fully resolved at the inter-Korean summit; S. Korea would consider the summit a success if the North’s intention of denuclearization is included in the agreement

