Latest, News, Video

6 photos from Iran Parliament and Mausoleum double terror attack

Alex Christoforou 430
Security forces rush to shooting locations in Tehran, Iran.

Iran’s Parliament (Majlis) and the Mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in the capital Tehran have come under armed attack, for which ISIS now claims responsibility.

At least four gunmen have reportedly intruded into the premises of the Majlis, opening fire on the security guards there.

According to Tasnim news agency, at least eight people have been injured in the shooting attack on Wednesday.

Two people are said to have died in the firefight. The assault has forced a lockdown on the legislature.

Civilian injured in Iran Parliament shooting incident

An Iranian policeman looks out of the parliament’s building in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. (Tima Agency/Reuters)
Footage on Iran’s state broadcaster Irib shows emergency services outside the parliament building in Tehran. Photograph: Irib News / Twitter
The photo released by Jamaran News shows the moment of a blast at the western entrance of the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, southern Tehran, June 7, 2017.
Snipers deployed outside the Iranian Parliament during an armed attack, June 7, 2017 (By Tasnim)

Previous ArticleNext Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat