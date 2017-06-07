6 photos from Iran Parliament and Mausoleum double terror attack

Iran’s Parliament (Majlis) and the Mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in the capital Tehran have come under armed attack, for which ISIS now claims responsibility.

At least four gunmen have reportedly intruded into the premises of the Majlis, opening fire on the security guards there.

According to Tasnim news agency, at least eight people have been injured in the shooting attack on Wednesday.

Two people are said to have died in the firefight. The assault has forced a lockdown on the legislature.