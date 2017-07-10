4 key facts that completely debunk the NYT’s latest Russia-Trump Jr. fake news reporting

The Duran reported that the latest attempt to pin some kind of Russia connection to Trump was delivered by US propaganda news outlet The New York Times, which over the weekend published a dud of a revelation that Donald Trump Jr., together with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner had met at the Trump Tower with a lawyer who was allegedly “Kremlin connected” on June 9, 2016, shortly after Trump was assured of the Republican nomination.

It is fact that Mark Corallo, a spokesman for the president’s lawyer, told the NYT that “the president was not aware of and did not attend the meeting.”

The NYT has also not had any luck providing a motive behind the 20 minute meeting between the Trump team and a lawyer with possible (yes possible) ties to the Kremlin. Ties to the Kremlin meaning what exactly?

Now the NYT has cleverly found a motive. To destroy poor, innocent Hillary Clinton.

“Citing three advisers to the White House – Trump Jr. agreed to meet with the lawyer, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, only after allegedly being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton.”

Zerohedge reports that this fake news propaganda from the NYT is already falling apart in record time, as the latest cartoonish “femme fatale” figure conjured up by the NYT, the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, told the Times in a Saturday statement that “nothing at all about the presidential campaign” was discussed. She “never acted on behalf of the Russian government,” she said, and “never discussed any of these matters with any representative of the Russian government.”

More importantly (according to Zerohedge), “she recalled that after about 10 minutes, either Mr. Kushner or Mr. Manafort walked out”, in other words the meeting was, as Trump Jr. suggested, a waste of time.

Separately, Trump Jr. said in a statement to the paper on Sunday that he had met with Veselnitskaya at the request of an acquaintance after learning she may have a tip about the Clinton campaign, but said she offered nothing of value and instead used “claims of potentially helpful information” as a pretext for a meeting about Russian adoption issues; he denied that he received any information on Clinton. “After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton,” Trump Jr. said in his statement. “Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.” He said they then talked about American adoptions of Russian children. “It became clear to me that this was the true agenda all along and that the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting.” Trump Jr. also said he asked Manafort and Kushner to attend, but did not tell them what the meeting was about.

NEW: Donald Trump Jr. provides statement to @ABC on meeting with Russian lawyer with Kremlin ties in spring 2016 https://t.co/wA27LLuotX pic.twitter.com/tIgL5Y4yZC — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2017



Zerohedge correctly points out that the NYT has overlooked four “minor” issues with this latest Trump-Russia collusion story that once agains proves that the paper of record is peddling more fake news…

Well, since as the NYT itself admits that there is yet again no smoking gun – “it is unclear whether the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, actually produced the promised compromising information about Mrs. Clinton” – the only implied allegation is the NYT’s summary that “the accounts of the meeting represent the first public indication that at least some in the campaign were willing to accept Russian help.” There are just four minor issues with this. First, the meeting took place in early June, or roughly one month before Russia is said to have “hacked” either the DNC or Podesta’s emails. This is something that even Trump’s nemesis, and Comey’s frieng, Benjamin Wittes noted on Twitter:

The date on this meeting may actually be exculpatory to Trump in one way. Why? It predates the disclosures, I think, of Russian hacking. /4/ pic.twitter.com/TGT5bXVNTL — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) July 9, 2017

It begs the question: if Russia was planning on hacking Clinton, why not wait one month until it actually had the relevant damning information, instead of allegedly using said information as a false pretext for a meeting with the Trump campaign, only to burn that particular bridge?

Second, if indeed the Trump campaign was hoping to use “hacked” information to attack Hillary, why would the “Kremlin” use Wikileaks or Guccifer2.0 as intermediaries just weeks later, when it could have gone directly to Trump as this narrative implies – whether using Veselnitskaya as a conduit as the NYT infers, or otherwise. Indeed, if this narrative is to be upheld, then one month later Putin, instead of using its “Kremlin connected” lawyer, went directly to the public, by disclosing the DNC emails which eventually led to Wasserman-Schultz’ resignation after it was revealed that the Democrats had conspired against Bernie Sanders to benefit Hillary in the Primaries. Incidentally, the source of the leaked DNC emails was not an issue at the time when the pro-Bernie and pro-Hillary camps were engaged in a furious feud against each other. Only later did the Kremlin become a useful scapegoat to deflect attention from the original source of anger within the democratic party.

Third, if this was indeed as blockbuster a meeting as the NYT reporters present it, why was Trump himself absent? After all, if there is anything we have learned in the past year, is that when it comes to acceptable protocol, Donald Trump is the last person to care, and would have been the first person to want to know what this critical “source” has to say.

Finally, there is the question of whether someone was trying to set up the president’s son. As Mark Corallo, a spokesman for President Trump’s legal team, said quoted by Circa, “We have learned from both our own investigation and public reports that the participants in the meeting misrepresented who they were and who they worked for,” said “Specifically, we have learned that the person who sought the meeting is associated with Fusion GPS, a firm which according to public reports, was retained by Democratic operatives to develop opposition research on the President and which commissioned the phony Steele dossier. ” He added that “These developments raise serious issues as to exactly who authorized and participated in any effort by Russian Nationals to influence our election in any manner.”

Zerohedge concludes that none of that was mentioned in the NYT sequel, whose intention is that just the insinuation of collusion now spread to Trump Jr., will be sufficient to keep the Russia hacking story alive and in play at least a little longer.