30,000 more signatures until Trump must address petition declaring George Soros a terrorist

A 10 day old petition on a White House website asking to declare billionaire globalist George Soros a domestic terrorist for acts of “sedition” has quickly become one of the most popular petitions, signed by over 67,000 people.
The petition states…
“The DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.”
The August 20 accuses George Soros of attempts to “destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens,” including by creating and funding discrete organizations that seek to “facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government.”
The document has been signed by more than 67,000 people as of Thursday, and only needs 30,000 more signatures by September 19 to get a response from President Trumps White House.
Here is a link to the petition. Sign it and the share it.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/declare-george-soros-terrorist-and-seize-all-his-related-organizations-assets-under-rico-and-ndaa-law
Law Newz reports…
“We the People” White House petitions were started in 2011 under President Barack Obama as a way to give citizens more direct interaction with the executive branch. When petitions meet 100,00 signatures they are reviewed by White House officials, who then may give some sort of official response.
