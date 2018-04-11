At least 257 dead after Algerian military plane “fell from the sky” (VIDEO)

Local media in Algeria has confirmed the deaths of at least 257 people after either an Il-76 or Il-78 military plane crashed after shortly taking off from an airbase in the country.

A video has surfaced of the massive wreckage approximately 50 kilometers south of the country’s capital Algiers.

14 medical vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Algerian officials are still determining the cause of the crash.

