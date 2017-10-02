BREAKING: 50+ dead, 400+ injured in Las Vegas concert shooting [GRAPHIC CONTENT]

UPDATE 3: According to undersheriff Kevin McMahill, the concert shooter, Stephen Paddock, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police entered his Las Vegas hotel room.

He also confirmed that Paddock, who is believed to have checked into the hotel on Thursday, had massive cache (10 plus) of guns numbering.

According to Zerohedge, McMahill added that, person-of-interest, Marilou Danley is overseas and that officers have made contact with her. She is believed to be Australian and of Indonesian origin.

UPDATE 2: According to Las Vegas police, the number of people injured in the concert shooting has now approached 406. Police have also confirmed one of the 50 people who died was an off-duty officer.

US Homeland Security said there is no “specific credible threat” to other public venues in America.

UPDATE 1: Las Vegas Sheriff Lombardo said that the death toll from the shooting has risen to at 50 plus, with 200 plus injured.

Lombardo said that the now deceased shooter was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. The sheriff added that “we are confident but not 100% sure that we have located the female person of interest.”

A gunman opened fire on a country music concert outside the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday evening.

The mass shooting has reportedly left 20 plus people dead and over 100 people injured.

The Vegas Strip has been completely shut down.

Eyewitnesses have been posting videos which captures the terrifying moments of the shooting.

Gunshots and people screaming can be heard in the videos, as the killer reportedly targeted his victims from the balcony of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

​The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have confirmed that one shooter was down.

