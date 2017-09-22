18 minute speech, Barack Obama refers to himself 96 times

The neo-liberal messiah, and former US President, Barack Obama gave a speech to globalist billionaires attending the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “Goalkeepers” conference.
During his speech the former POTUS referred to himself 96 times.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Obama talked about himself 96 times during 9/20/2017 48 min appearance saying “I” 78 times & “me” or “my” 18 times.
Obama even quoted himself in the speech.
Via American Mirror:
Praising the Gates’ action on “climate change,” Obama said, “We can figure it out. It can be done. And that spirit, that spirit that says, to quote, I guess, myself, ‘Yes we can,’” triggered laughs and cheers from the crowd.
