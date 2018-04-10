17 times Trump urged America NOT to go to war in Syria

Before he became US President, Donald Trump stated on multiple occasions that the United States should NOT bomb Syria.

What happened to the Trump of 2013-2014? Where did that guy go?

Here are 17 tweets from 2013 to 2014, where Trump shows that he clearly understands that the Deep State is frothing at the mouth to destroy Syria.

Unfortunately, as POTUS, Trump has been swallowed up by the very swamp he promised to drain.

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013

Remember, all these ‘freedom fighters’ in Syria want to fly planes into our buildings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2013

@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

If we are going to continue to be stupid and go into Syria (watch Russia), as they say in the movies, SHOOT FIRST AND TALK LATER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Let the Arab League take care of Syria. Why are these rich Arab countries not paying us for the tremendous cost of such an attack? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama’s war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Many of the Syrian rebels are radical jihadi Islamists who are murdering Christians. Why would we ever fight with them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2013

If Syria was forced to use Obamacare they would self-destruct without a shot being fired. Obama should sell them that idea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2013

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your "powder" for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

Don't attack Syria – an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

We should stop talking, stay out of Syria and other countries that hate us, rebuild our own country and make it strong and great again-USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2013

The so-called ‘moderate’ Syrian rebels pledged their allegiance to ISIS after Obama’s address. We should not be arming them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2014

So Obama wants to bomb ISIS in Iraq & arm them in Syria? What is he doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2014

Do you believe that Obama is giving weapons to "moderate rebels" in Syria.Isn't sure who they are. What the hell is he doing.Will turn on us — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2014

