The EU's greatest achievements, according to Europeans.

The EU’s greatest achievement in 2017, according to its very citizens (courtesy Statista) is “none”.

29% of UK citizens said the EU achieved nothing, while 17% in nine other EU countries noted that the EU did nothing in 2017.

A Chatham House-Kantar survey found that “freedom to live and work across the European Union” is considered one of the EU’s top three achievements.

“Peace on the European continent” was noted as the EU’s greatest achievement by 14 % of citizens on European continent and 17 % in the United Kingdom.

