10 well-known ‘deplorables’ now FURIOUS with Trump

Donald Trump has alienated his US base and angered international supporters and well-wishers.

Hillary Clinton infamously called Trump supporters a ‘basket of deplorables’. Well the deplorables are jumping out of the basket. Some important, well-known Trump supporters and well-wishers from America and beyond are expressing their anger, disappointment and disgust with Trump’s newly unveiled neo-con tendencies.

1. Vladimir Putin

Although he did not endorse Donald Trump, he has said that things have effectively gone from bad to worse after Trump’s sudden shift from ‘mission reconciliation’ to ‘mission regime change’. Putin had looked forward to improving relations with the US under Trump. Now those hopes appear to be dashed.

Putin recently said:

“It is possible to say that (Russia’s) level of trust (in the US) at the working level, especially at the military level, hasn’t become better; it has, in fact, eroded.”

2. Alex Jones

InfoWars host and founder, Alex Jones has been a massive Trump supporter. Many, including Jones allude to the fact they have something of a personal relationship.

But Jones has put his anti-intervention beliefs before any personal loyalties and has issued stern warnings against war in Syria.

Jones seems to see a Machiavellian side to Trump’s change of tactics but has warned him against further actions that will alienate his base. He has also called the move to war ‘immoral’.

3. Michael Savage

Like Jones, Savage was a massive supporter of Trump. Both interviewed Trump during the election. Savage though has given an eloquent and forceful condemnation of Trump’s move to war and has made a strong case about the attack which motivated the attack being a total false flag.

4. Paul Joseph Watson

The viral pro-Trump videos Watson produced throughout the campaign often helped to shift public opinion in favour of Trump. But now Watson is using his YouTube platform to express the fact that in his own words he is ‘off the Trump train’.

5. Nigel Farage

Brexit movement leader and former UK Independence Party head Nigel Farage had something of a ‘bromance’ with Trump. Farage though his stuck to his anti-war/anti-intervention position in backing the Assad government that Farage correctly classifies as ‘secular’.

6. Marine Le Pen

Based on her convictions, Le Pen has been a strong supporter of the Crimean people in their democratic expression of self-determination and has also supported the people of Donbass in their struggle for freedom. She supports the Syrian government in its war against terrorism and also declared her support of Trump during the US election.

Guess which one of these positions has now shifted?

In spite of being the only person on this list running in an election, she has put policy before positioning.

7. Vladimir Zhirinovsky

Russia opposition leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky once toasted Trump’s victory, saying it would bring more peaceful and constructive relations between Russia and the US.

Now though in a Facebook post, the LDPR leader warns Trump of the dangers of basing his foreign policy on the emotions of his daughter Ivanka. He warned that the influence of Boris Yeltsin’s children on the disgraced former Russian leader, was a disaster for his country.

Zhirinovsky has said that if this continues, he will drink champagne to celebrate Trump’s resignation.

8. Milo Yiannopoulos

Milo has likened Trump’s hawkishness to a father disappointing a son. He has been steadfast in opposing foreign conflict, in spite of still seeing eye-to-eye with Trump on domestic matters.

9. Ann Coulter

Coulter predicted a Trump victory before almost any major US conservative analyst. Remember she was laughed at on Bill Maher?

She has expressed her total opposition to war in Syria and now demands the firing of both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and America’s UN Envoy Nikki Haley

Thank God. Trump steps back from nuclear war toe to toe with the Russkies. U.S. will NOT continue to function as ISIS's air force. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 11, 2017

Everyone involved in this dangerous, foolhardy, deceitful ("vital natl sec interest"!!!!) attack should be fired, esp Nikki, then Tillerson. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 11, 2017

10. Pat Buchanan

Buchanan is the oldest individual on this list and the most experienced in US politics. He waited the longest to let his feelings be known, but the stalwart Trump supporter who worked in high level positions in both the Nixon and Reagan administrations has now said that if Trump goes further into Syria, it could undo his Presidency.

Did we miss someone? Tell us here: