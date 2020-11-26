🔴 Astonishing Evidence of Election Fraud: Pennsylvania State Legislature Holds Public Hearing on 2020 Election

Right Side Broadcasting Network

Pennsylvania State Legislature Holds Public Hearing on 2020 Election: horrifying evidence of systemic electoral fraud in Pennsylvania! The main stream media censor the hearing from the American people.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020: At the request of Senator Doug Mastriano, the Senate Majority Policy Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities.

The hearing featured former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

WHO: Senate Majority Policy Committee Chair David Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill); Senate Majority Leader-Elect Kim Ward (R-39); State Rep. Dan Moul (R-91); State Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-89); and State Rep Paul Schemel (R-90);

Senator Mastriano in this historic hearing. Mastriano is clear what is at risk. “Elections are a fundamental principle of our democracy – unfortunately, Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the electoral system,” said Mastriano, who recently called for the resignation of State Department Secretary Kathy Boockvar for negligence and incompetence.

“It is unacceptable.”“Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted,” said Mastriano.

“We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic.” “We want assurance that the issues encountered during this past election don’t happen again,” said Chairman Argall. “Senator Mastriano requested this meeting because Pennsylvanians deserve a fair election.” LIVE: Pennsylvania State Legislature Holds Public Hearing on 2020 Election Subscribe to RSBN for more LIVE streams and Breaking NEWS: http://bit.ly/2gDGbkh

