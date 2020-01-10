in Latest, News

‪US’ ‘experiments’ with democracy, regime change and 2 invasions over 30 years in Iraq‬

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wR3bJBcE8vI

If you are getting tired of jingoistic nonsense from generals and officials who can’t even seem to be credible, here is some brain food from somebody who is. Shekhar Gupta is an experienced journalist from India who doesn’t carry any US partisan baggage. In addition to being a regular contributor to India Today, he publishes ThePrint, a news, analysis, opinion and knowledge venture, launched in August 2017 by editor Gupta. It is sharply focused on politics and policy, government and governance. Its leadership team includes India’s most experienced and respected journalists with proven track records in the finest news organisations.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

