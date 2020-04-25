‎Thomas Paine Podcast: Ep. 19 — EXCLUSIVE: TOP Scientist & HIV/AIDS Research Pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits Blows Whistle on Dr. Fauci & Corrupt DC Medical Cartel; DISTURBING Details of Threats; I

Show Thomas Paine Podcast, Ep Ep. 19 — EXCLUSIVE: TOP Scientist & HIV/AIDS Research Pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits Blows Whistle on Dr. Fauci & Corrupt DC Medical Cartel; DISTURBING Details of Threats; Intimidation; Research Theft; Tainted Vaccines; Fraud; Pay to Play; GREED & the FBI C – Apr 21, 2020
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Those in the pharma cartel are no angels. We already knew that, didn’t we?