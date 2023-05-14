The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Аким Апачев – У Райских врат – Akim Apachev – At the Gates of Paradise (English & Russian Subtitles)

Эта версия снабжена субтитрами на русском и английском языках

This version is subtitled in Russian and English

Аким Апачев – У Райских врат

Akim Apachev – At the Gates of Paradise

Весна четырнадцатого сплетала русы косы

Крым возвращается, Донбасс становится форпостом

Стрелков и Безлер, Бородай и Ходаковский

Тут скоро будет Новороссия!

The spring of the fourteenth was weaving Rus braids

Crimea returns, Donbass becomes an outpost

Strelkov and Bezler, Borodai and Khodakovsky

Novorossiya will be here soon!

Мои последние сомненья сожжены в Одессе

Они же нехристи, адепты черной мессы

На День Победы в Мариуполь прилетели бесы

Я стал участником процесса

My last doubts were burned in Odessa

They are non-believers, adherents of the Satanic Mass

The demons flew to Mariupol on Victory Day

I became a participant in the process

Да будет Референдум, киевский режим долой!

Самопровозглашаем новые пределы

И выйдут города, и сбросят желто-голубой

Почти Россия только чёрное на белом

Let there be a referendum, down with the Kiev regime!

Asserting their new borders

And the cities will come out, dropping the yellow-blue

Almost Russia, only black in place of white

Затем АТО, оставлен Славянск на потом

И будет лето жарким словно апельсин

А в харьковском роддоме заиграет Вальс Бостон

Там у меня родился сын

Then the ATO, Slavyansk was left for later

And the summer will be hot, like a raging furnace

And the Boston Waltz will play in the Kharkiv Maternity Hospital

My son was born there

Это мой сын,

This is my son,

это мой сад,

This is my garden,

это мой дом,

This is my house,

это мой храм,

This is my sanctuary,

это мой брат

This is my brother

Мы там топтали спелый виноград и рвали яблоки

We trampled ripe grapes there and plucked apples

у Райских врат

At the gates of Paradise

Это мой сын,

This is my son,

это мой сад,

This is my garden,

это мой дом,

This is my house,

это мой храм,

This is my sanctuary,

это мой брат

This is my brother

Мы там топтали спелый виноград и рвали яблоки

We trampled ripe grapes there and plucked apples

у Райских врат

At the gates of Paradise

Весна двадцать второго косы русы расплела

И локоны её летели Украиной

Как Гумилев зарезал пятого вола

Ушел к филистимлянам в Палестину

Spring of the twenty-second (2022) unraveled the braids of Rus

And her locks did fly to Ukraine

As Gumilev killed the fifth ox

He left the Philistines in Palestine

На утро почернело небо облаками стрел

Ахура Мазда торопился провести Навруз

И наземь падали идеи тысячами тел

А для земли, все одинаковы на вкус

In the morning, the sky turned black with clouds of arrows

Ahura Mazda did hasten to pursue the New Day (Nawruz)

And messages fell, as the thousands of bodies

And for the Earth, everyone tastes the same

И снова будет лето жарким словно апельсин

И следующее тоже будет жарить камуфляжем

Горит Донецк с улыбкой мертвых балерин

И мы горим, пока не отомстим за Дашу

And again the summer will be hot, like a raging furnace

And the next one (2023) will also be burned within the camouflage

Donetsk is burning with the smiles of martyred ballerinas

And we burn until we avenge Dasha (Darya Dugina)

Играй Валькирия, Вирсавия танцуй канкан

Над нами черные знамена Хорасана

Идет Махди, с ним рядом Батька Атаман

Возьми копьё, убей Левиафана

Play Oh Valkyrie! Bathsheba do dance the Can-can!

Raised over us, are the black banners of the Khorasani

The Mahdi is marching, his elite commanders alongside him

Take the spear, kill the Leviathan!

убей Левиафана

убей Левиафана

убей Левиафана

Kill the Leviathan!

Kill the Leviathan!

Kill the Leviathan!

Это мой сын,

This is my son,

это мой сад,

This is my garden,

это мой дом,

This is my house,

это мой храм,

This is my sanctuary,

это мой брат

This is my brother

Мы там топтали спелый виноград и рвали яблоки

We trampled ripe grapes there and plucked apples

у Райских врат

At the gates of Paradise

Это мой сын,

This is my son,

это мой сад,

This is my garden,

это мой дом,

This is my house,

это мой храм,

This is my sanctuary,

это мой брат

This is my brother

Мы там топтали спелый виноград и рвали яблоки

We trampled ripe grapes there and plucked apples

у Райских врат

At the gates of Paradise

