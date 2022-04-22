̶F̶r̶o̶m̶ To Russia With Love

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

We really need to ask ourselves: is it Russia or has it been the USSA that’s running amok around the globe, toppling governments it doesn’t like, assassinating leaders it disapproves of and openly stealing other nations’ natural resources ..all based on the flimsiest of pretexts? Is it Russia or is it the USSA that operates a world-wide web of clandestine (and some not-so-clandestine) torture centers such as Guantanamo or Abu Ghraib? Is it Russia or is it the USSA that unabashedly persecutes journalists and whistle-blowers who inconveniently reveal their own government’s criminality? Is it Russia or is it the USSA that never, ever (ever!) leaves once it has put its troops on foreign soil? Is it Russia or is it the USSA that routinely targets small, defenseless nations such as Syria, Libya, Grenada, Panama, El Salvador or Belize for military invasion just like a 8th-grade schoolyard bully targets first-graders for their lunch-money? Is it Russia or is it the USSA that’s overtly & covertly responsible for pushing an international agenda based on degeneracy, egocentrism and shallow consumerist materialism? Is it Russia or is it the USSA that has openly declared war against religion, morality, critical thinking, and true democratic principles?

I could literally go on for hours presenting similar dichotomies between both nations’ actions, but hopefully by now you’ve understood the gist of where I’m going with this.

Let’s face it, over the course of the past decades the USSA has increasingly come to represent nothing other than absolute degeneracy, dementedness and sheer unbridled evil. Now the USSA wants me …nay, demands …that I hate the only nation in the world that openly stands against it. But I can’t do that, because I’ve come to the inevitable conclusion that it’s the USSA ..and not Russia …which constitutes the absolute greatest enemy of humanity. And as that sage adage goes: the enemy of my enemy ..is now by definition my friend!

Слава России! Glory to Russia!

