LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky blames the US banking system for the current crisis and not Donald Trump.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of popular Russian opposition party the LDPR (formerly the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), has given a wide reaching interview where he analysed the reasons behind and the repercussions of the new US sanctions.

Zhirinovsky who is multi-lingual and holds advanced degrees in world history, stated that the grip of financial institutions over US politics have made the US political elites subservient to banking interests. He also stated that Congressional opposition to Donald Trump demonstrates that America is moving further from a strong Presidential system and closer to a parliamentary system.

The Russian opposition veteran leader also stated that in the long term, America’s self-imposed isolation through globally unpopular sanctions will ultimately weaken the US Dollar, saying that the Dollar is the 21st century’s version of the ‘Iron Curtain’.

Now watch, as Vladimir Zhirinovsky explains what America is doing to itself and the world.