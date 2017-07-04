ZAKHAROVA: terrorist press release on chemical weapons a “show”

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry has slammed a recent press release from the Salafist terrorist group Failaq Al-Rahman, an affiliate of the Turkish proxy terrorist group FSA.

They recently came out with a press release claiming that Syria launched a chlorine gas attack on their area of occupation in East Ghouta. The statement was drafted in perfect English, using many terms that one would more readily associate with a lawyer than with terrorists who presumably do not speak English as their native tongue.

Zakharova took to Facebook to tear apart the terrorist propaganda.

She said of the press release,

“The chemical show is gaining momentum. The report on ‘Toxic gas attacks in Eastern Ghouta’ is another testament that the media campaign against Damascus has been launched. I want to emphasise the impeccable English language (in the release), which could be seen in such international documents as the UN Security Council’s resolutions and others.

She continued,

“This is not conversational English… It is the language used in international legal communications. These are the phrases that will then be offered by our Western colleagues… for example, in a draft Security Council statement condemning ‘chemical attacks by the regime against civilians”.

Maria Zakharova further warned that this was only the beginning of what would be a barrage of propaganda accusing Syria of that which it did not and objectivity could not do. The US itself accepted am OPCW report stating that by 2014, Syria had given up every last trace of its chemical weapons.

This comes as Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister warned that Syria and Russia could jointly retaliate against any US aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

