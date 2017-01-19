Youth Misery Index in America climbs by 36% over Obama’s 8 years in office

As Obama exits, much of America is left devastated by the outgoing US President’s neo-liberal agenda.

Perhaps no segment of the US populace has been harder hit than the millennial generation.

The Young America’s Foundation has been calculating The Youth Misery Index (YMI) annually.

Under Obama the YMI spiked to a record high of 113.4 in early 2017, up from 109.9 last January, and 83.5 in 2009 when President Obama took office.

Over the course of Obama’s eight years in office the YMI spiked to an alarming 29.9 points, an increase of 36%.

The Index is calculated by adding youth unemployment, student loan debt, and national debt per capita numbers.

“Hope and change”…

The Young America’s Foundation notes…