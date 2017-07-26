Youngstown, Ohio crowd chants “CNN SUCKS! (Video)

Ohio is not happy with fake news CNN.

The arena holds 6,000 people, but they added an extra 2,000 seats, and the entire Youngstown, OH Stadium began chanting “CNN SUCKS! CNN SUCKS!”

The war between Trump and fake news CNN continues…

Trump getting a storming welcome supporters in Ohio. Trashing media, Washington, turning on protestor. pic.twitter.com/dOyeYYY1uf — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) July 25, 2017