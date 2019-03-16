Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

Yellow Vests Turn Violent As Macron’s ‘Great Debate’ Ends

Yellow Vest protesters attack businesses, burn vehicles on Champs-Elysees

Published

1 min ago

on

99 Views

Via Zerohedge

After weeks of more moderate protests, France’s Yellow Vests are back in full swing following the end of President Macron’s unsuccessful ‘great debate’ – during which thousands of town halls were conducted over a two-month period in the hopes of solving national issues through citizen debates.

Up to half-a-million people participated in 10,000 meetings across the country to discuss social issues ranging from taxes – which the French pay the most of any OECD country in the world, to democracy and climate change.

“We have been patient but now we want results,” Yellow Vest Laurent Casanova told AFP.

And with no meaningful changes after nationwide cathartic venting, the Yellow Vests are back to angry demonstrations as the protests kick off their 18th week with an ‘ultimatum’ rally – marked by lootings, fires, and mayhem that organizers maintain are due to a radical minority.

LIVE FEED:

Violence broke out on the Champs-Elysees Paris, where Paris riot police clashed with protesters, using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Some protesters attempted to erect barricades to block streets around Place Charles de Gaulle – prompting the police to respond in kind.

At least one vehicle had been set on fire according to AP as the demonstration turned into yet another riot, and the lootings began. Shop windows were mashed and furniture broken.

A producer for Ruptly filming the demonstration was injured when he was hit by a police projectile.

In December, Macron attempted to assuage angry protesters with 10 billion ($11.2 billion) in tax cuts and other benefits for low-wage pensioners.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Paranoia on Parade? Secretary of State Mike Pompeo [Video]

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo displays fear of China and Russia, but also shines light on how he represents President Trump’s policies.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 16, 2019

By

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave an interview with Fox News’ journalist Brian Kilmeade that was posted to YouTube on March 15, 2019. This interview is twenty minutes and covers a range of topics. What is stunning is the degree of paranoia that Mr. Pompeo expresses about China most of all, as well as Russia, and their interests in the world. We post the video here, and we offer a list of the specific time stamps for each question with a paraphrased quote from Mr. Pompeo in reply. Where needed we have added emphasis:

  • [00:09] – Google is helping the Chinese military with their technology – “We need global companies to come to the realization of the threat that China presents”
  • [01:10] – When China was challenged on its human rights record, its response was for the US to look at itself and its own practices – “[China has] One of the worst human rights records since the 1930’s”
  • [02:05] – President Trump and President Xi to meet at Mar-a-Lago – “Trade talks are progressing; hopefully they can bring the deals together.”
  • [03:05] – Was President Trump’s decision to walk away from North Korean talks a message to the Chinese? – “I don’t know if that is true or not. In Hanoi, the President had the American people’s interests at the core of his process. I am sure the rest of the world observed that.”
  • [04:45] – On intelligence suggesting the renewed development of rockets in North Korea – “We went into the Hanoi talks fully aware of the situation.”
  • [06:05] – If the North Koreans set off another rocket – “I do not want to forecast what we would do, but it would be most unfortunate. We hope Mr. Kim will stay true to his word.”
  • [06:44] – Russians breaking sanctions against North Korea by transferring cargo to North Korean ship – “We have expressed what we know about the violations, and the sanctions in place are presently the best (most effective) they have ever been. We are in pretty good shape, and we have to redouble our efforts.”
  • [07:35] – Venezuela – How much more garbage do they have to eat before America gets involved? – “We have 200 tons of food on the border that Venezuela won’t let in…”
  • [08:40] – Afghanistan deal and political reconciliation – “We have made more progress recently than in the last nine years towards reconciliation in Afghanistan”
  • [09:40] – Are members of the Taliban Five that were released from GitMo part of the talks – “We have negotiated with some really bad people… We don’t always get to choose who we have to talk to… If we can deliver security to the American people, we will talk with just about anyone.”
  • [11:15] – How much longer are we going to put up with Pakistan (and its support of the Taliban) – “They have to stop harboring terrorists”
  • [11.52]  – China and Huawei 5G technology being deployed in Poland: “The Chinese government will have access to data that no American wants them to have.”

(Incidentally, this issue about Huawei is a topic worthy of much more intensive discussion in a later article. We can offer some rather unique perspective on this company and its work with and within, the West.)

  • [12:49] – Angela Merkel tells US Germany will handle its own intelligence, and still intends to buy natural gas from Russia. Why are our allies ignoring us? – “There is more work to do.”
  • [13:32] – Global warming – “*not in the top five threats* to the world.” (This proves that even a broken clock is right twice a day!)
  • [14:02] – US border security and President Trump’s Emergency Declaration – The challenge at the Southern border is real, the challenge of not knowing who is entering and leaving the country is real. Most immigrants crossing now are not Mexican, but from points farther south.
  • [15:24] – Israeli attacked by rockets launched from Gaza – “The Israelis have the right to defend themselves” – speculating that Hamas might have done this
  • [17:44] – Trip to Kuwait, Lebanon, Israel – different missions – common theme to help these nations push back against the Islamic Republic (ISIS)
  • [19:04] – the relationship with the President – Paraphrase “My job is to execute his vision for America’s foreign policy.” – high praise for President Trump’s successes.

In going through the points of the interview here shown, plus a few more that we left off this list, Mr. Pompeo does indicate one thing that he is doing correctly, even if it means the wrong actions – he is dedicated to following the lead that the President gives him. In the same direct and frank manner that Sergey Lavrov has (though with a different style), Mr. Pompeo seems to understand that his job is to follow orders.

This of course offers the US President a sense of leeway, which we have seen before in earlier attempts to salvage the disintegrating relations between the USA and Russia. The present policy points of view are indeed often quite paranoid – there is little new about that, as it may simply derive from the fact that the US is on top of the hill and knows this is a vulnerable place to be, but it is also nothing new or shocking that the rest of the world cannot see and handle.

Indeed, the point that Germany, one of the US’ closes allies after WWII, is taking the interesting course of being a NATO member, yet a partner with Russia for natural gas (which is simply the most practical course), and in so doing, disregarding the rather imperial efforts of the US to try to make Europe its own gas customer (not at all practical), suggests that the hammerlock that the US establishment wishes it had on the world is not a reality.

This interview is a very interesting snapshot, and is worth watching, even with the brevity of the answers.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Newly released Bruce Ohr testimony exposes more Deep State lies targeting Trump (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 107.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

March 15, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Bruce Ohr’s testimony before Congress, as released by Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, which contradicts previous testimony provided by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Sara Carter

Department of Justice senior official Bruce Ohr’s testimony contradicts testimony given by other senior government officials and key witnesses who testified before Congress regarding the FBI’s investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign and alleged collusion with the Russian government, according to the full transcripts released Friday.

Ohr’s 268-page testimony, released by Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, reveals inconsistency and contradiction in testimony given by Glenn Simpson, founder of embattled research firm Fusion GPS and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is set to leave his post sometime this month.

It also reveals that many questions are still left unanswered.

The Contradictions and The Revelations 

1. Glenn Simpson suggests in his testimony to the Senate that he never spoke to anyone at the FBI about Christopher Steele, the former British spy he hired to investigate the Trump campaign during the election. However, Ohr suggest otherwise telling former Rep.Trey Gowdy under questioning “As I recall, and this is after checking with my notes, Mr. Simpson and I spoke in August of 2016. I met with him, and he provided some information on possible intermediaries between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.”

2. In another instance, Simpson’s testimony also contradicts notes taken by Ohr after a meeting they had in December, 2016. Unverified allegations were decimated among the media that the Trump campaign had a computer server that was linked to a Russian bank in Moscow: Alpha Bank. Simpson suggested to the Senate that he knew very little about the Trump -Alpha Bank server story and couldn’t provide information. But Bruce Ohr’s own handwritten notes state that when he met with Simpson in December 2016, Simpson was concerned over the Alpha Bank story in the New York Times. “The New York Times story on Oct. 31 downplaying the connection between Alfa servers and the Trump campaign was incorrect. There was communication and it wasn’t spam,” stated Ohr’s notes. This suggests that Simpson was well aware of the story, which was believed by congressional investigators to have started from his research firm.

3. Ohr testified to lawmakers that Simpson provided information to federal officials that was false regarding Cleta Mitchell, a well-known Republican campaign finance lawyer, and information regarding the National Rifle Association. Sean Davis, with the Federalist pointed this out in a tweet today. Read one of those stories here.

4. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would not answer questions to lawmakers during testimony about when he learned that Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was working for Fusion GPS. Just check this out from Rep. Matt Gaetz’s interview with Judge Jeanine on Fox News.

“Rod Rosenstein won’t tell us when he first learned that Nellie Ohr was working for Fusion GPS,” said Gaetz, in August, 2018. “So I want to know from Bruce Ohr, when did he tell his colleagues at the Department of Justice that in violation of law that required him to disclose his wife’s occupation his sources of income. He did not do that. So when did all of the other people at the Department of Justice find this out because Rod Rosenstein, I’ve asked him twice in open hearing and he will not give an answer. I think there’s a real smoking gun there.”

However, in Ohr’s testimony he says he told the FBI about his wife’s role at Fusion GPS but only divulged his role to one person at the DOJ: Rosenstein. At the time, Rosenstein was overseeing the Trump-Russia probe, and had taken the information from Ohr and gave it to the FBI. Just read The Hill’s John Solomon full story here for the full background on Ohr’s testimony. I highlighted an important date below: remember Rosenstein wouldn’t answer lawmakers questions as to when he knew about Nellie Ohr. It also appears he failed to tell lawmakers about the information he delivered to the FBI.

Ohr stated in his testimony: “What I had said, I think, to Mr. Rosenstein in October of 2017 was that my wife was working for Fusion GPS… The dossier, as I understand it, is the collection of reports that Chris Steele has prepared for Fusion.

Ohr added: “My wife had separately done research on certain Russian people and companies or whatever that she had provided to Fusion GPS…But I don’t believe her information is reflected in the Chris Steele reports. They were two different chunks of information heading into Fusion GPS.”

5. Ohr also told lawmakers in his testimony that the former British spy, Christopher Steele was being paid by the FBI at the same time he was getting paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC. However, there was another player paying Steele and it was a Russian oligarch named Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska, a tycoon connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin, had well known animus toward his former friend Paul Manafort.

Rep. Mark Meadows asked Ohr during testimony “Did Chris Steele get paid by the Department of Justice?

Ohr’s response: “My understanding is that for a time he was a source for the FBI, a paid source.

In the testimony Ohr also revealed that Steele had told him details about his work with Deripaska saying Deripaska’s attorney Paul Hauser “had information about Paul Manafort, that Paul Manafort had entered into some kind of business deal with” Deripaska. Ohr said Manafort “had stolen a large amount of money from” the Russian Oligarch and that Hauser was “trying to gather information that would show that.”

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Crimean people would gladly vote to join Russia again, polls show [Video]

The Western narrative that Crimea was “stolen from Ukraine” takes a hit as Crimean citizens express their satisfaction with joining Russia.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 day ago

on

March 15, 2019

By

On March 16, 2014, Crimea held a referendum election on the question of rejoining the Russian Federation and seceding from Ukraine. The vote passed by an enormous margin, nearly 97% of the voters saying they wished to rejoin Russia. That number was amplified by the 83.1% voter turnout. Clearly this was a very pressing matter for the Crimean people.

But now it is just about five years later. Do the Crimean feel that their rejoining Russia has turned out well for them? TASS reported on a poll that was taken on 10 March to address this question. The agency that took the poll was the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

Many people in the West may laugh at this title, but this is only because they are themselves steeped in the narrative that Russia is somehow still the Soviet Union, with repressive laws against freedom of speech, expression, the right to gather and so on. The results of the poll would also seem to lend further credence to this idea because the answer was overwhelmingly positive about the transition to Russian sovereignty for the province. The TASS report follows (with emphases added):

Crimea remains positive about the peninsula’s reunification with Russia and if the referendum was held today, 89% of Crimeans would support joining Russia, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center announced the results of a poll on Thursday in Simferopol.

“The attitude towards Crimea’s reunification with Russia remains decisively positive. Eighty-nine percent would cast their votes to reunite with Russia if a referendum were held next Sunday, and 93% view the reunification in a positive light. The level of negative attitudes and support for an Autonomous Republic of Crimea as part of Ukraine are minimal (3% each), the data says. The survey also noted that across Russia, 85% of respondents would support the reunification.

According to the poll, the reunification’s effects are also viewed positively. For instance, 86% of respondents believe that Crimea is developing more successfully as part of Russia, while 72% say that the reunification had a positive effect on their lives and the lives of their families. Moreover, 82% of respondents in Crimea are satisfied with their existence, which exceeds the same number across Russia (64%). More than half of those who participated in the survey (56%) are satisfied with their financial standing.

The majority of respondents (59%) also say they have noticed positive changes on the peninsula in the last year. Road works, power supplies and an improvement in communities were listed as the spheres of biggest developments.

According to the poll, Crimea’s confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s is higher than in the rest of Russia. His work is viewed positively by 90% of the respondents (64% across Russia) and only 3% expressed a negative attitude.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center conducted a nationwide poll on March 12, 2019, among respondents over 18 years of age. The poll was carried out via phone interviews with 1,600 people and margin of error being no more than 2.5%. The Center’s regional survey in Crimea was conducted on March 10.

These kind of numbers are unheard of in the West, for example, where presidential elections have so often been no wider than maybe 53-45 percent for the winner, and where a 60% approval rating is almost unheard of except in times of war. But in Russia the thought is different, and not because of government controls.

President Putin is an effective leader. While the criticism of Russia’s government from the West (and even from many people in Russia) is that there are no real choices besides Putin, this criticism ignores the reasons why there has been no good alternative to him. The Crimean poll above actually gives some reasons why his ratings are high throughout Russia, but especially so in Crimea:

  • Road improvement,
  • Power supply improvements,
  • The completion of the Kerch Strait Bridge, joining both road and rail lines to the Russian mainland from the peninsula.
  • All of these things show the Crimean that President Putin is actually interested in their welfare – the Ukrainian government is remembered as disdaining and neglecting these people.

It is quite logical that the spirits in Crimea run rather high. They have been made one of the targets where Russia can present its face to the world, especially given the American presence and influence in Ukraine, which seems not to be going so well.

Perhaps one of the reasons that American poll ratings do not rise so high is that most of the structure of the US government is designed to keep autocratic power from exceeding its bounds. One of the side effects of this is that the overall government itself does not work efficiently, so the opinion of its leadership tends to be somewhat neutralized. But the mainstream US press and politicians will usually not address this fact, preferring to claim “greater freedom” than Russia has, while the US cannot even keep its own borders secure.

In order to be fair in assessing Russia and her government, one has to examine things with an insider’s viewpoint. Many Russian people are used to seeing money disappear into the dachas of the lucky, when that money could have built a 21st century class road system. They are used to a Duma that set the pattern for many years that is now being emulated by the American representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the young prima donna of the American hard left.

Love him or hate him, President Putin has a talent and ability for getting things done in his country. While such power as he possesses may be considered the source of a problem in the West, his actual history and accomplishments show anyone willing to look honestly that President Putin has largely brought Russia back to greatness. There is still much to do, but the resounding record of the Russian leader’s actions appear to be shown in results that have helped his country get up and out of the awful position it was in not even thirty years ago.

Ukraine, by contrast, appears to be lost in corruption among its elite class, while regular people live their lives in awful conditions. This, while the US pours money and resources into the country, seeing no progress in return. In fact, in just the last day or two, President Poroshenko, the president of Ukraine, got warned by the Azov Battalion (who helped him get into power in the first place) that if he did not meet their demands, they would increase street violence and sabotage Mr. Poroshenko’s re-election chances. As it is, he is presently running last among the top three, with sixteen days remaining until the March 31 elections.

This video, made by independent British reporter Graham Phillips, gives a bit more background on Crimea, and does a bit of myth-busting about the province and the politics associated with it.

It appears that the Crimeans are feeling the love – for Russia.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending