WTF is up with John McCain’s injury boot switching foots?

POLITICO reported on November 6th that Arizona Senator John McCain received treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center after injuring his Achilles tendon.

“Senator McCain was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center over the weekend for a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon, as well as for other normal and non-life-threatening side effects of cancer therapy. Senator McCain has returned to work in the Senate and will be wearing a walking boot until his injured tendon is fully healed,” the Senator’s office said in a statement.

When the boot was on his right foot, John McCain tweeted (and snapped a pic)…“I can’t tell you how much I hate wearing this boot!”

On Wednesday, McCain tweet a photo of himself with his wife Cindy, saying “Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday!”

ZeroPointNow spotted something strange about McCain’s boot. The Senator was wearing the boot on on his right foot on the 6th and then it was pictured on his left foot on the 22nd.

ZeroPointNow tweeted the bizarre observation…

“Looks like @SenJohnMcCain forgot which Achilles tendon tore two weeks after he walked out in a boot on Nov 6th.”

McCain tweeted this lame excuse which makes zero sense…

“Thank you for your support & best wishes. My left leg was doing extra work to compensate for the boot, so I’m giving it a break. I still hate wearing this boot, but it won’t slow us down from frying 7 turkeys today!”

The Hill reports…

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Thursday clarified that his walking boot is on his right foot, adding that he switched it to his left to “give it a break.” McCain caused confusion when he posted a photo from his daughter Meghan’s wedding in which his walking boot was on his left foot. He had previously been seen wearing it on his right foot after he suffered a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon. Some Twitter users noticed that he was wearing the boot on his other foot and began raising questions about McCain’s injury.

Twitter users did not buy John’s McCain’s lie, and proceeded to call the warmonger Senator from Arizona out (courtesy of The Gateway Pundit)…

That doesn’t even make sense, but consider the source. — Auntie Mame (@YourAuntieMame) November 23, 2017

Wearing a boot is exhausting. But how in the world does switching it help?! Put the burden on the actual injured/just healed leg b/c the other got tired?! Absurd!! — Cynthia Lovely (@CSLovely) November 23, 2017

A whole day to come up with the worst excuse ever. It’s confirmed, he is a Democrat. — jp marat (@JPMarat77) November 23, 2017

Why would you put the boot on the other foot instead of just not wearing the boot then? BS — Voltaire🃏 (@ObiWanStreisand) November 23, 2017

So which leg is hurt😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ltUShI2xvG — WWE4LIFE (@Hornetssuperfan) November 23, 2017

Being a Fraud just comes Naturally to you eh? Songbird. — Deplorable Stuosky (@windu79488931) November 23, 2017

Whatever! You know none of us believe that shit. Stick your head in the sand, John. — Sherwood57 (@sherwood57) November 23, 2017

Yeah… Uh huh… Sure thing, Johnny. 🙄 — Ned Wales 🇺🇸 (@N4LRB4me) November 23, 2017

Right………………….. — Billie Dene (@BillieDene) November 23, 2017

Fkn liar. — patriotickris10 (@Kristen61555019) November 23, 2017

You shame Arizona John. And you shame our nation. — ★USA★ TRUMP Sheila (@SCloudcroft) November 23, 2017

Bruh… pic.twitter.com/E53K1k6gsP — Hillary got chucked in a van like a side of beef (@saggyeyedsoros) November 23, 2017

Your explanation is to cause more strain to your healing torn tendon foot? You do realize how ridiculous you sound right? — Johnny (@spaghetti137) November 23, 2017