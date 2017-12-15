WSJ drops truth bomb! FBI collusion as agency “interfered in an American presidential election”

Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation is unravelling at record speed, with mass corruption, partisanship, and vitriol hate for Trump discovered among Mueller’s top agents and investigators.

This has prompted the The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board to post an article entitled, “The FBI’s Trump ‘Insurance’”, which outlines how the real election collusion had nothing to do with Russia and everything to do with the FBI.

As The Duran noted yesterday, these are the very same FBI agents who assured all of America that Russia “meddled” in the US election.

We are to believe that the FBI did not doctor evidence when it made the claims that it was “confident” Russia hacked the US election?

I am certain that somewhere in those 10,000 Peter Strzok messages are one or two texts exposing how the “insurance policy” against Trump was tied to Russia and the fake “dossier” it had obtained from a corrupt British spy, who was paid by PR smear firm (Fusion GPS), who was paid by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.