Two women suspected of killing Kim Jong-Un’s brother did it with poison coated on their hands

Two women suspected of fatally poisoning Kim Jong-Un's brother were trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals and wipe them on his face.

Malaysian police are looking for clues to solve last week’s bizarre assassination of Kim Jong-Un’s brother.

In a press conference this morning officials said that the two women suspected in the poisoning were “trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals, then wipe them on his face, and also announced they were seeking a North Korean diplomat in connection with the attack.”

CBS reports…

—experts routinely tasked with finding answers in poisoning cases say the events at Kuala Lumpur’s budget airline terminal are bizarre, but not impossible. They wonder: What substance could have been used to kill the victim so quickly without sickening the women who apparently deployed it, along with anyone else nearby? Difficult, they say, but doable.

Here is the video that captured the assassination in the airport terminal…

AP reports…