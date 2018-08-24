Connect with us

Will the Senate Intelligence Committee dare to invite Assange and Steele to testify (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 86.
Alex Christoforou

Published

6 hours ago

on

339 Views

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr stated that after 19 months of a “frustrating as hell” probe into ‘Trump-Russia collusion’, the committee has found “no factual evidence” to support the claims being investigated by the Mueller special counsel.

In an interview with the AP, Burr (R-North Carolina), who heads the last bipartisan probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election said there is “no factual evidence today that [it] received” on any collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia after almost two years of the probe.

Burr told the AP that though no evidence has surfaced, the committee is not ready to end its investigation… after all, he says he doesn’t want to be the guy who missed something in the town where nothing “stays classified or secret forever.”

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris examine the obvious fact that after two years of investigations no collusion between POTUS Trump and Russia has surfaced, and now rumors are swirling that the US Senate may actually call in Wikileaks’ Julian Assange and British Spy Christopher Steele to finally get to the bottom of the Russia election meddling hoax.

Via RT

Burr would not give a timeline for the end of the investigation, and the committee wants to do some challenging interviews. It has recently requested that persecuted WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange testify before committee staff “at a mutually agreeable time and location.” Senators also want to talk to Christopher Steele, the author of the notorious dossier about Trump that turned out to be paid for by Democrats.

As for the other episode that the mainstream media and the ‘Resistance’ love to single out as proof of collusion (the Trump Tower meeting), Burr said that he sees no “reason today” to bring back Donald Trump Jr., who appeared before the committee in 2017, to testify about his short meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

So far, the work of the bipartisan probe has not been marred by tensions between Democrats and Republicans, as was the case with the probe in the House that ruled there was no collusion. The leading Democrat on the Senate committee, a known ‘Russiagater’ from Virginia, Sen. Mark Warner, expressed his confidence in Burr in May.

In July, the committee backed the conclusions of 2017 intelligence community assessment (ICA) that Russia meddled in the US presidential election, saying that it “believes the conclusions of the ICA are sound” and confirmed by “open source”information.

The ICA document, released in January 2017, is long on faith and assertions and short on evidence. It stated that the key judgments made by the US intelligence community came from “a body of reporting from multiple sources that are consistent with our understanding of Russian behaviour.” It even devoted several pages to RT, focusing mainly on its output from 2012 as examples of Russian media influencing American voters in 2016.

Back then, Assange slammed the report for its lack of sources. While the topic of Russia’s meddling in US affairs never seems to fade away, no solid facts have been presented so far. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations. “Until we see facts, everything else will be just blather,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Comments

Do Democrats Want an Impeachment Fight?

Buchanan: “We Are In For A Hellish Year”
Patrick J. Buchanan

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org:

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer,” said President Donald Trump ruefully, “I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen.” Michael Cohen is no Roy Cohn.

Tuesday, Trump’s ex-lawyer, staring at five years in prison, pled guilty to a campaign violation that may not even be a crime.

Cohen had fronted the cash, $130,000, to pay porn star Stormy Daniels for keeping quiet about a decade-old tryst with Trump. He had also brokered a deal whereby the National Enquirer bought the rights to a story about a Trump affair with a Playboy model, to kill it.

Cohen claims he and Trump thus conspired to violate federal law. But paying girlfriends to keep past indiscretions private is neither a crime nor a campaign violation. And Trump could legally contribute as much as he wished to his own campaign for president.

Would a Democratic House, assuming we get one, really impeach a president for paying hush money to old girlfriends?

Hence the high-fives among never-Trumpers are premature.

But if Cohen’s guilty plea and Tuesday’s conviction of campaign manager Paul Manafort do not imperil Trump today, what they portend is ominous. For Cohen handled Trump’s dealings for more than a decade and has pledged full cooperation with prosecutors from both the Southern District of New York and the Robert Mueller investigation.

Nothing that comes of this collaboration will be helpful to Trump.

Also, Manafort, now a convicted felon facing life in prison, has the most compelling of motives to “flip” and reveal anything that could be useful to Mueller and harmful to Trump.

Then there is the Mueller probe itself.

Twenty-six months after the Watergate break-in, President Nixon had resigned. Twenty-six months after the hacking of the DNC and John Podesta emails, Mueller has yet to deliver hard evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Putin’s Russia, though this was his mandate.

However, having, for a year now, been marching White House aides and campaign associates of Trump before a grand jury, Mueller has to be holding more cards than he is showing. And even if they do not directly implicate the president, more indictments may be coming down.

Mueller may not have the power to haul the president before a grand jury or indict him. After all, it is Parliament that deposes and beheads the king, not the sheriff of Nottingham. But Mueller will file a report with the Department of Justice that will be sent to the House.

And as this Congress has only weeks left before the 2018 elections, it will be the new House that meets in January, which may well be Democratic, that will receive Mueller’s report.

Still, as of now, it is hard to see how two-thirds of a new Senate would convict this president of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Thus we are in for a hellish year.

Trump is not going to resign. To do so would open him up to grand jury subpoenas, federal charges and civil suits for the rest of his life. To resign would be to give up his sword and shield, and all of his immunity. He would be crazy to leave himself naked to his enemies.

No, given his belief that he is under attack by people who hate him and believe he is an illegitimate president, and seek to bring him down, he will use all the powers of the presidency in his fight for survival. And as he has shown, these powers are considerable: the power to rally his emotional following, to challenge courts, to fire Justice officials and FBI executives, to pull security clearances, to pardon the convicted.

Democrats who have grown giddy about taking the House should consider what a campaign to bring down a president, who is supported by a huge swath of the nation and has fighting allies in the press, would be like.

Why do it? Especially if they knew in advance the Senate would not convict.

That America has no desire for a political struggle to the death over impeachment is evident. Recognition of this reality is why the Democratic Party is assuring America that impeachment is not what they have in mind.

Today, it is Republicans leaders who are under pressure to break with Trump, denounce him, and call for new investigations into alleged collusion with the Russians. But if Democrats capture the House, then they will be the ones under intolerable pressure from their own media auxiliaries to pursue impeachment.

Taking the House would put newly elected Democrats under fire from the right for forming a lynch mob, and from the mainstream media for not doing their duty and moving immediately to impeach Trump.

Democrats have been laboring for two years to win back the House. But if they discover that the first duty demanded of them, by their own rabid followers, is to impeach President Trump, they may wonder why they were so eager to win it.

Pew Research Center: 15% Of Russians Think Putin Tried To Influence US Election

71% of Russians think their government did not try to influence the US election. 

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

Amid allegations that the Russian government disrupted the 2016 U.S. presidential election through tactics such as spreading disinformation on social media, a new poll has found that most Russians believe their government was not responsible.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The Pew Research Center found that 71 percent of Russians think their government did not try to influence the election with only 15 percent saying there was an attempt at interference.

US urges Turkey against buying Russian S-400

The reality of real competition from tech-savvy Russia and NATO’s increasingly visible irrelevance are manifested in the US’ current warning.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

For decades, the American military engineers and manufacturing companies boasted having the highest technology and highest weapons quality in the world. While this was the common understanding, the US had little trouble with weapons sales to allied nations.

The “parallel” Soviet systems were usually well-regarded, but also easily ridiculed as being brute force implementations of power that were of vastly inferior quality and technology.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

Now that has changed, and the Americans are in a different situation with their allies.

RT reports on 24 August that the US warned Turkey and other allies against buying the Russian-made s-400 anti missile system.

Once again warning Turkey against buying Russian S-400 air-defense systems, the US State Department has gone a step further, to virtually threaten all its NATO and other allies with sanctions should they consider similar deals.

Noting that the ahead-of-schedule S-400 deliveries to Turkey would be another “concern” for the US, the State Department’s Heather Nauert stressed that Washington rejects other nations’ plans to diversify their defense system supplies. Earlier this week Rosoboronexport confirmed that the first batch of launchers will be transferred to Ankara in 2019.

“It goes against our policy to have a NATO ally such as Turkey use an S-400 system. Part of the problem with that, it is – that it is not interoperable with other NATO systems,” Nauert said. “And so we are against the – having some of our partners and allies around the world potentially purchase S-400s.”

The spokeswoman noted that the US had already made it “very clear what could trigger sanctions for other countries and entities around the world,” if they go ahead with buying Russian systems. The so-called Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) mandates the US administration to punish entities engaging in significant transactions with Russia’s defense sector companies.

The new S-400 “Triumph” missile system is extremely capable, capable of engaging up to 80 targets simultaneously within a range of 400 kilometers (about 250 miles). This is presently rated by the Economist as one of the best air-defense systems currently in existence.

This is much more than just an issue of alliance loyalty. This is competition. The Americans have an extremely strong business competitor now in the area of weapons technology. This clearly is having an effect in Turkey, a NATO ally, and Turkish President Recip Erdogan appears to be trying to make choices in terms of what is best for his country’s defenses, rather than toeing the NATO alliance line.

This, incidentally, is another “marker” of the present-day irrelevance of NATO itself, since its inception was specifically aimed at countering the perceived threat of the Soviet Union during the years of the Cold War.

Former US diplomat Jim Jatras also noted this, as RT’s report goes on to say:

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over recent weeks repeatedly accused the White House of waging an economic war against the country, with the lira witnessing a massive drop against the dollar after the introduction of sanctions against Turkish steel and aluminum imports.

Ankara also repeatedly defended its sovereign right to buy weapons from any supplier it wants. The US, in turn, had been twisting Ankara’s arms, threatening to halt the delivery of F-35 stealth fighters, claiming Turkey’s human rights record wasn’t clean enough and that data collected by the S-400 may potentially expose the jets’ vulnerabilities.

The actual issue is not about interoperability between Russian and NATO systems, but about the US struggling to maintain its sphere of influence, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT.

“The problem with this is not really interoperability,” Jatras told RT. “There are many countries that procured military equipment from a number of different sources. We do not really have allies, we have satellites and a good satellite does what it is told. And if it does not want to behave like a good satellite then we pull out a big stick and threaten them. I think ‘sanctions-happy’ is exactly the right word [to describe coercive US policies],” Jatras stressed.

Turkey is not the only country that is being pressured by Washington because of plans to purchase Russia’s S-400. US lawmakers have been threatening sanctions against India if New Delhi goes ahead with the $5.7bn deal to purchase five units. India, just like Turkey, remains committed to its deal, which is expected to be announced by the end of the year.

