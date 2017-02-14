Will Greece ditch the Euro and go with the US Dollar? Trump’s pick as EU ambassador says ‘possibly’

Greece could be ditching the euro and choosing to be tied to the US dollar.

Could we see Greeks purchasing their next coffee with USD?

As the Greek debt crisis resurfaces for a third time, Donald Trump’s reported pick as EU ambassador, Professor Ted Malloch, has revealed that senior Greek economists have enquired about the possibility of adopting USD’s if the country crashes out of the eurozone single currency.

Malloch said that Athens is so desperate to quite the eurozone, it is prepared to tie itself to the dollar, much like Puerto Rico.

Malloch said Angela Merkel is “freaked out” at the very possibility of such an occurrence, which after Brexit, could be a devastating blow to the European Union.

In an interview with Greek broadcaster Skai TV, Professor Malloch said…

“I know some Greek economists who have even gone to leading think tanks in the US to discuss this topic and the question of dollarization.” “Such a topic of course freaks out the Germans because they really don’t want to hear such ideas.” “Greece might have to sever ties and do Grexit and exit the euro. It needs debt restructuring, it really needs debt relief, and I know people in Europe don’t want to hear that.” “They need to reduce the debt overhanging and that means frankly something that people in Germany and elsewhere have not been able to accept, it means a haircut to the lenders and to the banks in Germany and probably, at least in my perspective, a return to the drachma.” “So the problem then is who will manage that transition, and how, to avoid all the chaos and all the instability.”

