Will global protests free Tommy Robinson? (Video)

Global protests erupted over the weekend, and continue to organize this week, after the stunning arrest, 13 month prison sentence, and Orwellian UK government media blackout of conservative journalist and activist Tommy Robinson.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss what’s next in the Tommy Robinson saga.

Zerohedge reports (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-29/britons-rage-over-robinson-arrest-mass-protests-break-out-worldwide)…

Free speech advocates and supporters of Robinson’s movement from Melbourne to Berlin came out by the thousands to protest the Friday arrest outside of Leeds Crown Court while Robinson was reporting on a pedophile grooming trial via Facebook livestream. Within six hours of his detention, Robinson was slapped with a 13 month prison term for violating a prior suspended sentence for a similar offense. “A big police van with about seven police officers pulled up and arrested [Robinson] and told him to stop live streaming,” Robinson’s producer told RT (before their article (archived) was scrubbed from the internet). “They said it was incitement and a breach of the peace. “No peace has been breached – there were two other people there and he’s been perfectly quiet talking into his phone. [The police] said nothing about the court proceedings. It’s very strange.” Equally as disturbing are the implications of a court-ordered media ban, making it a criminal offense for news outlets operating in the UK to cover Robinson’s arrest and incarceration. In a page straight out of George Orwell’s 1984, several news outlets were forced to pull articles which were published before the ban. Mass protests broke out following Robinson’s arrest – the largest of which was a crowd of thousands in the UK, demonstrating at the gates of Downing Street to demand the release of the conservative activist. Hundreds demonstrated in the German cities of Berlin and Dresden, while German MP Petr Bystron has offered Robinson political asylum over concerns for his safety in prison.

Ein guter Tag für Deutschland. Ein Albtraum für die #antifa. Für die #ZukunftDeutschland|s waren heute >5.000 Patrioten auf Berlins Straßen. Die Botschaft ist angekommen: die #AfD gibt unser Land nicht auf. @AfDimBundestag #AfDdemo #AfDwirkt pic.twitter.com/dcToRWOSHa — Petr Bystron (@PetrBystronAfD) May 27, 2018

Multiple demonstrations were held across Australia on Sunday in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide.

A crowd even protested in front of the British embassy in Tel Aviv.

Tommy Tommy Tommy Tommy Robinson Tel Aviv #FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/NK5FKOpGU1 — 🇮🇱Dr Brian of London (@brianoflondon) May 28, 2018

