Who will come out on top when Trump and Putin shake hands on Friday?

What will happened when Trump and Putin finally shake hands?

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

US President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, July 7, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov announced…

“A date has been agreed, the seventh of July.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the meeting will be more than a brief conversation on the sidelines of the G20, covering topics like Syria, Ukraine and terrorism.

Zerohede reports that Russia also sees the need to discuss bilateral issues, disarmament, dispute over Russian diplomatic property seized by US in December in Maryland and near New York. While North Korea is not scheduled to be a topic, after the overnight launch of the country’s first ICBM that may change in the days to come.

BUT…what may be on everyone’s mind, is what will happened when the two leaders shake hands.

This is going to be a death-grip bone-crushing handshake for the ages https://t.co/yq5jkoaZXL — GreekFire23 (@GreekFire23) July 3, 2017

Trump’s handshakes with various world leaders have been a trending topic for social media trolls, and a lead story for mainstream media “news” outlets, trying to read into the US President’s demeanor and mental “stability.”

We can only imagine that fake news networks like CNN and MSNBC will have a nuclear freakout covering the moment when US President Donald Trump shakes the hand of his “Kremlin puppet master” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here are four memorable Trump handshake moments…

1. In the Oval Office on Feburary 13, 2017 with Canadian leader (and Obama BFF) Trudeau, the two men posed for pictures, with Trump saying, “I think they might want a handshake.”

President Trump to @JustinTrudeau in Oval Office: “I think they might want a hand shake.” pic.twitter.com/47Lkj5Z4SU — CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2017

2. During their first meeting in Brussels, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a power struggle handshake that mainstream media hailed as a victory for the globalist beta male Macron over Alpha dog Trump.

3. When Trump met with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, the 19 second handshake followed intense media pundit analysis, as the US POTUS managed to pat the Japanese prime minister’s hand no less than six times.

The Guardian weighed in, saying that patting someone’s hand in this way pretends to be an affectionate gesture of approval, but its real purpose is to remind the other person who’s actually in charge. It’s what psychologists call a “status reminder”.

4. US President Barack Obama hosted President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on November 10, 2016 to take the first public step in a transition of power.

We ask you, our readers…who will win the handshake battle between Trump and Putin.