Wild and dangerous celebrations erupt as England reaches World Cup final four (Video)

British fans go bonkers after World Cup win over Sweden.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 min ago

on

0 Views

England has made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Russia.

Not bad for a team that if Boris Johnson and Theresa May had their way, would have boycotted the entire event (http://theduran.com/blowhard-boris-johnson-want-to-pull-england-out-of-world-cup-after-spy-was-poisoned/) over a Skripal poisoning hoax.

England fans however could care less about Boris “the buffoon” and his globalist overlords (even as they try to manufacture a second novichok nerve agent crisis)…people in the UK went wild as their Three Lions beat Sweden to reach the final four in Russia. England will face Croatia for a spot in the final.

Celebrations in the streets went from festive, to crazy and downright dangerous.

One fan crashed through a bus stop roof walking away unscathed, while another fan was practically run over by a car.

Swedish furniture superstore IKEA was not spared either, as England fans invaded and demolished an IKEA store, singing the chant ‘It’s Coming Home’.

Check out the video of the wild celebrations on the streets (and in the IKEA stores) across England. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

 

"The Return of Great Power competition." Trump, Putin, and Xi navigate multipolar world (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 48.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 8, 2018

By

The Duran’s Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris reported on February 8th, 2018 that the United States formally admitted its ‘unipolar moment’ is over.

The admission got little to no media coverage, as a document called the US Nuclear Posture Review came to the conclusion that ‘Great Power competition’ has returned to the global stage, signaling a definitive end to America’s hegemon dominance…

The US Nuclear Posture Review is a seminal document, not just because of the nuclear weapons build up it speaks of – worrying though that is – but because it represents a formal admission by the US that the so-called ‘unipolar moment’ – the period after the end of the Cold War when the US enjoyed unchallenged global dominance – is over.

So far from being the world’s unchallenged and unchallengeable ‘hyperpower’ and world hegemon, the US admits that it is now once again just one of three Great Powers – the US, Russia and China – albeit that it still considers itself to be the strongest of the three.

The Review admits this unambiguously.  One of its chapters is straightforwardly entitled “The Return of Great Power competition”.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the US Nuclear Posture Review, what it means today in hot spots like Syria and the South China Sea, and how President Trump will deal with a power sharing world. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

The chapter in the Review entitled, “The Return of Great Power competition” is the single most important text in the whole document. Here is what it says…

Since 2010 we have seen the return of Great Power competition.

To varying degrees, Russia and China have made clear they seek to substantially revise the post-Cold War international order and norms of behavior.

Russia has demonstrated its willingness to use force to alter the map of Europe and impose its will on its neighbors, backed by implicit and explicit nuclear first-use threats. Russia is in violation of its international legal and political commitments that directly affect the security of others, including the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the 2002 Open Skies Treaty, and the 1991 Presidential Nuclear Initiatives. Its occupation of Crimea and direct support for Russia-led forces in Eastern Ukraine violate its commitment to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine that they made in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

China meanwhile has rejected the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration Tribunal that found China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea to be without merit and some of its related activities illegal under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and customary international law.

Subsequently, China has continued to undertake assertive military initiatives to create “facts on the ground” in support of its territorial claims over features in the East and South China Seas.

Russia and China are pursuing asymmetric ways and means to counter U.S. conventional capabilities, thereby increasing the risk of miscalculation and the potential for military confrontation with the United States, its allies, and partners.

Both countries are developing counter-space military capabilities to deny the United States the ability to conduct spacebased intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3); and positioning, navigation, and timing. Both seek to develop offensive cyberspace capabilities to deter, disrupt, or defeat U.S. forces dependent on computer networks.

Both are fielding an array of anti-access area denial (A2/AD) capabilities and underground facilities to counter U.S. precision conventional strike capabilities and to raise the cost for the United States to reinforce its European and Asian allies and partners.

While nuclear weapons play a deterrent role in both Russian and Chinese strategy, Russia may also rely on threats of limited nuclear first use, or actual first use, to coerce us, our allies, and partners into terminating a conflict on terms favorable to Russia. Moscow apparently believes that the United States is unwilling to respond to Russian employment of tactical nuclear weapons with strategic nuclear weapons.

The Duran’s Editor-in-Chief, Alexander Mercouris notes

Russian and Chinese officials strongly object to this characterisation of their countries’ foreign and defence policies, which they say is misleading and wrong.

However that is to miss the point.  The point is that for the first time since the end of the Cold War the US sees itself as challenged by other Great Powers – specifically Russia and China – which are militarily and technologically and – in China’s case – economically comparable to itself.

Novichok – A Tory Prescription

Another alleged UK novichok poisoning incident is red meat for the Russophobic Western press, so-called experts enlisted to serve them, and supportive media pundits – virtually always going along with the official narrative no matter how outlandish or unlawful.
The Duran

Published

1 day ago

on

July 7, 2018

By

Two UK citizens were found unconscious in Amesbury, England, allegedly exposed to the same deadly novichok nerve agent as the Skripals last March.

Like the Skripal case, the UK leadership and the Western media jumped on the incident, suggesting Russian responsibility. Novichok is virtually code for alleged Kremlin involvement.

The Duran is now offering a new design from the shop: Novichok – A Tory Prescription. We aim to create apparel with powerful messaging to push back against unchecked and falsified narratives propagated by the mainstream press.

All purchases made from The Duran Shop directly support The Duran!

Order the shirt:

Order the hat:

Order the hooded sweatshirt:

 

Angela Merkel strikes migrant deal, averts disaster for now (Video)

Merkel averts political collapse with a last minute deal on migration into Germany. The Duran – News in Review – Episode 47.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

July 7, 2018

By

The German coalition government has been salvaged and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has once again averted political collapse with a deal on migration.

Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a last minute compromise with interior minister, and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer over immigration into Europe and ultimately Germany.

Merkel’s other coalition partners in the government, the SPD have to agree on the deal.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris analyze Angela Merkel’s fragile position as Chancellor of Germany and de facto leader of the European Union.

Merkel may have bought some valuable time to remain in power, but the migrant issue plaguing Europe is far from resolved, and it’s now not a matter of if Merkel will leave as German Chancellor, but when.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via CNBC

A political crisis was avoided Monday evening when Seehofer dropped his threat to resign after hours of talks with Merkel. The leader of the CSU, the Bavarian sister party of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said the two leaders had agreed on how to prevent illegal immigration between Germany and Austria.

The deal’s details, reported by Deutsche Welle, involves a “new border regime” that will prevent asylum seekers entering Germany whose “asylum procedures are the responsibility of other EU nations.” It also requires transit centers for migrants at the border. It was also reported that in cases where such agreements cannot be reached, they would nevertheless be rejected “on the basis of an agreement with the Republic of Austria.”

However, Austria said Tuesday that it was prepared to take measures for the protection of its own southern borders if the German coalition deal goes into force, Reuters reported. Austria’s statement did not go into any more detail but has piqued curiosity given that it borders Italy and Slovenia to the south.

The CSU partners Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in a governing coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD). If Seehofer had resigned it would have put Merkel in a difficult position and raised the possibility of another election, just months after the last one in September.

The deal is not yet finalized however, with the CDU and CSU meeting with their junior coalition partner on Tuesday, the Social Democrats, which has to agree to the arrangement.

Merkel said the pair had “reached a good compromise” after days of difficult negotiations. Seehofer said, meanwhile, that the agreement was “sustainable” and matched his “convictions,” and had allowed him to stay as head of the Interior Ministry.

