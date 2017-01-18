Wikileaks tweets “VICTORY” in Chelsea Manning prison clemency. Edward Snowden thanks Obama

The 35-year sentence Manning received was the longest ever imposed for a leak conviction.

Will Julian Assange agree to extradition as Wikileaks previously tweeted a week ago?

It appear that Assange may hold true to this tweet.

As a reminder, here was what Wikileaks tweeted on January 12, 2017…

If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017

In the meantime, Wikileaks has sounded off with this “VICTORY” tweet…

VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17. Background: https://t.co/HndsbVbRer — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

Edward Snowden will not be pardoned by outgoing President Obama, that much is certain, but the former NSA whistleblower, now living in Russia, was grateful that Manning will be released in few months time.

In five more months, you will be free. Thank you for what you did for everyone, Chelsea. Stay strong a while longer! https://t.co/PaLvJDvDbl — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017

Snowden thanked outgoing President Barack Obama for the decision to release Manning…

Let it be said here in earnest, with good heart: Thanks, Obama. https://t.co/IeumTasRNN — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017

Manning was originally set to be released be released in 2045.

The Hill explains how the Obama Administrations views the differences between the Manning and Snowden cases…