Wikileaks tweets $100,000 reward for the “Trump-Comey tapes

WikiLeaks is offering a $100,000 reward for the “Trump-Comey tapes.”

Do “Trump-Comey tapes” even exist?

If anyone wants to increase the reward they can send bit coins.

WikiLeaks offers US$100k for the Trump-Comey tapes. To increase the reward send Bitcoin to reward address: 1FfzC3KrbrJ3CRbz4hqHnxSqvYfy9M5CT pic.twitter.com/CJInYx4fcw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 12, 2017

Wikileaks is responding to Trump’s tweet stating that he hopes there are no tapes between himself and recently fired FBI Director James Comey – alluding to the idea that Comey may start leaking certain information to the press about their interactions.