Wikileaks tweets $100,000 reward for the “Trump-Comey tapes

Wikileaks jumps into the Trump - Comey controversy.

WikiLeaks is offering a $100,000 reward for the “Trump-Comey tapes.”

Do  “Trump-Comey tapes” even exist?

If anyone wants to increase the reward they can send bit coins.

“WikiLeaks offers US$100k for the Trump-Comey tapes. To increase the
reward send Bitcoin to reward address: 1FfzC3KrbrJ3CRbz4hqHnxSqvYfy9M5CT”

Wikileaks is responding to Trump’s tweet stating that he hopes there are no tapes between himself and recently fired FBI Director James Comey – alluding to the idea that Comey may start leaking certain information to the press about their interactions.

