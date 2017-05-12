Wikileaks tweets $100,000 reward for the “Trump-Comey tapes

WikiLeaks is offering a $100,000 reward for the “Trump-Comey tapes.”
Do “Trump-Comey tapes” even exist?
If anyone wants to increase the reward they can send bit coins.
WikiLeaks offers US$100k for the Trump-Comey tapes. To increase the reward send Bitcoin to reward address: 1FfzC3KrbrJ3CRbz4hqHnxSqvYfy9M5CT pic.twitter.com/CJInYx4fcw
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 12, 2017
Wikileaks is responding to Trump’s tweet stating that he hopes there are no tapes between himself and recently fired FBI Director James Comey – alluding to the idea that Comey may start leaking certain information to the press about their interactions.
James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017