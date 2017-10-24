Wikileaks leaked email proves Hillary Clinton knew Uranium One was a huge scandal

Internal emails from Clinton’s inner circle, leaked by Wikileaks, prove that the Clinton mafia was in a bit of a panic after conservative media began to dig up the details of the Uranium One pay-to-play deal, way back in 2015…with the subject line “It’s out there.”
The original email from Tony Cark (Hillary’s research director) to Jennifer Palmieri (Hillary’s director of communications) and Brian Fallon (Hillary’s press secretary) linked to a Daily Caller article titled, “Firm Co-Founded By Hillary’s Campaign Chair Lobbies For Russia’s Uranium One”.
The Daily Caller article was forwarded to HRC’s campaign chairman John Podesta, with an “FYI”…
Senate records show that The Podesta Group has lobbied the State Department on behalf of Uranium One — once in 2012, when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, and once in 2015.
Uranium One paid The Podesta Group $40,000 to lobby the State Department, the Senate, the National Park Service and the National Security Council for “international mining projects,” according to a July 20, 2012 filing.
Podesta’s firm continued to make money lobbying for Uranium One in 2015, after Hillary Clinton already left the State Department.
The Podestas are a fixture in the Clinton camp. John Podesta previously served as then-President Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff and was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman during the 2016 election. Coincidence?
The Deep State FBI KNEW about this corruption and pay-to-play the entire time.
As previously reported, prior to the Obama administration approving the very controversial deal in 2010 giving Russia 20% of America’s Uranium, the FBI had evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were involved in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering in order to benefit Vladimir Putin, says a report by The Hill.
Hillary Clinton was in the middle of this corruption. All Russian roads lead to Hillary, Podesta and Obama.
The Clintons took the cash from Uranium One officials before the deal was approved by Hillary Clinton’s State Department. The Clintons hid the donations which is a clear violation of the Memorandum of Understanding Hillary Clinton signed with the Obama administration wherein she promised and agreed to publicly disclose all donations during her tenure as Secreatary of State. (Via Breitbart).
The FBI informant working on the case was threatened by the Obama administration after he witnessed the bribery, extortion and money laundering as money exchanged through briefcases and yellow envelopes.
The FBI informant needs an NDA lifted in order for him to testify to Congress. According to a recent report, Jeff Sessions’ DOJ refuses to lift the NDA.
Yes, it’s out there. The Podestas, Clintons, Obamas and other corrupt Obama admin cronies were the ones colluding with Russia, not President Trump.
