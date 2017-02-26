Why were Trump supporters holding Russian flags at CPAC event?

The liberal left got all fired up in a tizzy at the vision of audience members at the CPAC holding up what appeared to be Russian flags.

This tweet from a triggered Peter Hamby, got 28K retweets and 35K likes.

Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017

The reason why you are seeing Russian flags at a CPAC event is quite simple.

This was Ryan Clayton from Bob Creamer group "Americans Take Action" handing Russian flags. Ryan was forcibly removed. You edited that out. https://t.co/hKwywREjn5 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 24, 2017

23K retweets, no mention that the flags were distributed as a prank by a pair of self-proclaimed "Resistance" activists pic.twitter.com/5PXyvDNzOd — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 24, 2017

The Russian flags handed out to people at CPAC were part of a prank by Trump protestors. That simple. No secret Russian plot to hijack the CPAC. No Trump signaling to Putin. It was a prank.

Jimmy Dore explains…