Why do people hate Donald Trump? (VIDEO)

Hating Donald Trump is already a lucrative media business on its own.

I can understand some of this hatefulness (mostly because too many are poor losers and out of touch with what real people feel and their sufferings.)

Go ahead and hate Trump (I am certainly wary of him), but keep your hate in perspective – maybe you can learn to adjust your view of Barack Obama in the process.

