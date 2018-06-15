Why did Greek PM Alexis Tsipras agree to such a bad “Macedonia” deal? (Video)

The fallout from the “North Macedonia” deal continues to pick up strength, as both sides begin to question the merits of the “solution” worked out by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his northern FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev.

Greek lawmakers are debating a no-confidence motion in the government brought by the main New Democracy opposition party over a name dispute deal which ends up recognizing a Macedonian language, a people known as Macedonians, and citizens belonging to a country with the term “Macedonia.”

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Hellenic Insider Editor-in-Chief Michael Nevradakis break down the dangerous deal made by Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, and how the government and citizens of FYROM may actually be the ones that save Greece’s historical heritage.

