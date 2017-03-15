Who paid more taxes? Trump paid a higher tax rate than Obama, Bernie Sanders and MSNBC

The big news from MSNBC and Rachel Maddow…the scoop on Trump’s tax controversy, is that the President paid a lot in taxes in 2005.

TRUMP EARNED $153M AND PAID $36.5M IN TAXES IN 2005

President Donald Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes in 2005, paying a roughly 25 percent effective tax rate thanks to a tax he has since sought to eliminate, according to highly sought-after newly-disclosed tax documents.

Remember When Hillary said Trump paid no taxes, hence the reason why, then candidate Trump did not release his tax returns…

During the September 26, 2016 presidential debate, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speculated that one reason Donald Trump might not have released his tax returns is that “he doesn’t want the American people, all of you watching tonight, to know that he’s paid nothing in federal taxes.”

Clinton said…

“So you’ve gotta ask yourself, why won’t he release his tax returns? And I think there may be a couple of reasons. First, maybe he’s not as rich as he says he is. Second, maybe he’s not as charitable as he claims to be. Third, we don’t know all of his business dealings, but we have been told, through investigative reporting that, he owes about $650 million to Wall Street and foreign banks. Or maybe he doesn’t want the American people, all of you watching tonight, to know that he’s paid nothing in federal taxes. Because the only years that anybody has ever seen, were a couple of years where he had to turn them over to state authorities when he was trying to get a casino license. And they showed he didn’t pay any federal income tax.”

When it comes to taxes, maybe the liberal left should open up an investigation into the tax records of Obama, Sanders, and Comcast (the parent company of MSNBC)…

Obamas paid effective tax rate of 18.7 percent in 2015.

Bernie Sanders paid 13.5 percent federal tax rate in 2014.

Comcast (MSNBC): 24 percent.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow makes about $7 million annually. We would love to see her tax returns to see where she falls in comparison to Trump.