Who is behind the protests and media leaks? Trump outs Barack Obama in tell-all interview

US President Trump said that Barack Obama is behind the mass protests, and the media leaks about the current US administration.

President Donald sat down with Fox News for an exclusive interview before he addresses a joint session of Congress.

President Trump touched upon the various protests around the US saying that former US President Barack Obama and “his people” are behind the protests against his administration, as well as being behind the recent media leaks.

Two weeks ago The Duran reported…

Now living two miles away from the White House, the former commander and chief is building an army of liberal left agitators, whose sole purpose is to sabotage the Trump administration and its popular “America First” agenda. Former President Obama is quietly working in the shadows to ensure his leftist, neo-liberal legacy is not razed to the ground by President Trump. His tool for accomplishing his divisive goal…a network of leftist nonprofits numbering 30,000 strong, led by Organizing for Action.

Trump said…

“I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks, which are really serious, because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

Trump says Obama is “behind” the protests at GOP town halls and leaks coming from the White House pic.twitter.com/HAPhHIEtzU — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 28, 2017

Sputnik News Agency reports…