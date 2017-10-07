White House Press Briefing confirms, Trump’s “calm before the storm” statement “extremely serious”

Yesterday The Duran reported that during a dinner with military leaders, President Trump gave an ominous warning…

“You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he said: “It could be the calm… before… the storm.”

A reporter quickly asked what the storm might be -“Is it Iran, ISIS, what’s the storm?” to which Trump replied, “…you’ll find out.”

According to Zerohedge, during a White House Press Briefing that followed Trump’s warning, Sarah Sanders replied to questions suggesting the President’s comments were “extremely serious,” however without offering an explanation.

When asked if Trump was referring to military action when he said “calm before the storm.” Sarah Sanders replied “We’re never going to say in advance what the president’s going to do. You’ll have to wait and see.” Then, in a follow up question “how seriously should America’s public or America’s adversaries take these comments”, the White House press secretary said “I think you can take the president protecting the American people always extremely seriously. He’s been very clear that that’s his number one priority.”

Press Sec. to @CeciliaVega: “I think you can take the president protecting the American people always extremely serious.” pic.twitter.com/QKdSacSgYr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 6, 2017