White House blasts New York Times report that Trump said Haitian immigrants “all have AIDS”

The White House is denying the latest New York Times attack on Trump, where the “paper of record” reports that the US President said Haitian immigrants “all have AIDS.”

The White House immediately denied the report on Saturday claiming that President Trump said Haitian immigrants “all have AIDS”…among other controversial comments.

According to The New York Times report, President Trump lashed out at top aides and Cabinet officials in a June meeting, where it is claimed Trump complained about the influx of immigrants despite his travel ban on various Muslim-majority countries…which according to The Hill, Trump said damaged the credibility of his vow to secure the border.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to the NYT…

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims and it’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”

Via The Hill…