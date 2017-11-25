White House braces for Flynn indictment, as rumors swirl that former General has been flipped (Video)

Fox News Chief Washington Correspondent James Rosen reports the Flynn may be cooperating with the Robert Mueller special counsel to dig up some Trump-Russia dirt.

The Duran reported yesterday…

Shortly after the indictments against Manafort, Gates and Papadopoulos I speculated that an indictment against Flynn might be pending. News that his lawyers have broken contact with the President’s lawyers hardens that suspicion. There are also rumours that Special Counsel Mueller may also be considering an indictment against his son. The trouble is that nothing that is known about General Flynn’s activities during the 2016 election campaign give any reason to think that he was involved in any sort of illegal collusion with the Russians. The only case that can convincingly be made against him is that he failed to register under FARA in connection with paid lobbying work he did for a foreign government. However the government in question is Turkey not Russia.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the Trump White House is now reportedly bracing for an indictment of General Michael Flynn in the Robert Mueller Deep State witch hunt.

Of course, none of this has anything to do with Russian collusion. That was all a scam to set into motion a Deep State probe into undermining the Trump presidency.

Maybe the Russiagate witch-hunt has less to do with taking down Trump, and more to do with protecting Obama’s vast illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign during the 2016 elections, in favor of Hillary Clinton.

As The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris points out, when examining the connection between RT’s FARA registration and the Flynn impending indictment…

Back in January when the 6th January 2017 ODNI report was published I speculated that the long seven page appendix about RT that was mysteriously attached to it might suggest that the US intelligence community has convinced itself that RT was in some way the intermediary the Russians used to provide the DNC and Podesta emails to Wikileaks. After all Julian Assange has had a programme on RT and RT – along with many other stations – covered the story of the DNC and Podesta leaks heavily. It is not difficult to see how in the present hysterical atmosphere someone might have put all these facts together and come to some completely erroneous conclusions which are not supported by evidence. I say the last because as I have pointed out previously, former FBI Director James Comey has in effect admitted that the FBI and therefore presumably Special Counsel Mueller’s investigators actually have no idea how the emails reached Wikileaks. If this is indeed what is going on then it is legally and ethically highly dubious. However this has been the consistent pattern of the whole Russiagate investigation from the start. It is now clear that it was used to place members of the Trump campaign under surveillance, and has since morphed into what looks like an increasingly desperate attempt to justify this conduct.

The DNC “hack” (which was never investigated by the FBI), the Trump Dossier (which has never been verified as even remotely true) are the reasons James Comey took those infamous “notes” as he meet with the new POTUS Trump.

Obama’s very illegal surveillance of Trump and his staffers, with Comey’s FBI assisting in such surveillance, has now morphed into a Mueller special counsel that is searching for a way to justify Obama spying on the entire Trump campaign in the first place.