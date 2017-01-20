White House announces exit from TPP, warns of possible exit from NAFTA

The new White House website went live shortly after Donald Trump's inauguration, outlining the administration's priorities and revealing new policy details.

Along with a new president comes a new White House website, complete with new information on the administration, its plans, and daily activities. As Donald Trump’s White House website went live shortly after the inauguration, some official policy details have been released.

For instance, here the list of Trump administration’s top issues:

The section on trade is particularly interesting, as it confirms Trump’s previously stated intentions to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and outlines the possibility of a withdrawal from NAFTA if partners to that agreement refuse a renegotiation.

Here is the what the text on trade reads:

This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers. President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA. If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the United States’ intent to withdraw from NAFTA. In addition to rejecting and reworking failed trade deals, the United States will crack down on those nations that violate trade agreements and harm American workers in the process. The President will direct the Commerce Secretary to identify all trade violations and to use every tool at the federal government’s disposal to end these abuses.



(bold italics added)

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is a trade agreement among twelve of the Pacific Rim countries, which excludes China. The finalized proposal was signed on February 4, 2016, in Auckland, New Zealand, concluding seven years of negotiations. The agreement was championed by former US President Barack Obama. It was negotiated in secret and heavily criticized for violating international law and threatening to extend restrictive intellectual property (IP) laws across the globe, rewriting international rules on its enforcement.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trilateral agreement between Mexico, the US and Canada which was signed by former US President Bill Clinton in 1994.

While no details are yet available regarding the exact date of withdrawal from the TTP or the start of the renegotiations on NAFTA, one thing is clear, Donald Trump intends on fulfilling his campaign promises.