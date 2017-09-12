White House accuses former FBI director James Comey of “false testimony”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked by a reporter to respond to Steve Bannon’s “60 Minutes” comment that President Trump firing of the FBI director was the “worst political mistake in modern history”.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that President Trump’s decision to fire James Comey was the right thing to do….

“Since the director’s firing, we’ve learned new information about his conduct that only provided further justification for that firing.”

Sander provided a laundry list of reasons justifying Trump’s decision to fire Comey saying…

–“false testimony, giving leaking privileged information to journalists, he went outside of the chain of commands and politicized an investigation into a presidential candidate.”

Steve Bannon made the argument during a 60 Minutes interview that by firing James Comey, Trump opened up his presidency to the Mueller witch-hunt investigation.

Former FBI director, James Comey has recently been exposed to have exonerated Hillary Clinton months in advance of any investigation into her email server scandal, proving that the entire FBI investigation into HRC was a complete farce.

Fox News reports…