White Helmets supporter George Clooney and wife are leaving the UK for fear of ISIS attacks

George Clooney fleeing Europe due to fears over terrorism - caused by the very "refugee" policies he advocated.

In January The Duran reported on George Clooney’s bizarre support for the ISIS-Al-Qaeda terrorist organization The White Helmets, where the actor went so far as to call the ISIS group “heroes”.

Variety reported that George was in the early stages of developing a feature film of Netflix’s “The White Helmets” documentary, about “first responders” in Syria’s war.

Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov are seeking a writer through their Smokehouse Pictures production company. CAA is representing the rights to the documentary. “The White Helmets,” directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, is on the documentary shorts Oscar shortlist. The Syrian Civil Defense, better known as the White Helmets, consists of about 3,000 volunteers. The organization has has been credited with saving more than 60,000 people from the bombed buildings in war-torn Syria. The group has lost about 150 members during the war. “In the White Helmets, we have a motto: to save one life is to save humanity,” one volunteer says in the documentary.

George Clooney and his high profile lawyer wife Amal, have made their support for Syria’s “moderate rebels” no secret. The power couple has openly campaigned for open borders across Europe for all migrants and refugees, including jihadists.

Fast forward six months laters, and dozens of terrorists attack across Europe, and it now appears that Clooney and family are ready to leave the continent, citing the rise in terrorist attack.

The Daily Mail reports that George Clooney is ‘planning to move Amal and their twins back to LA amid security concerns over $25m English country manor.’

Clooney made a home for his family in a £20 million property in Sonning-On-Thames, Berkshire, yet the hollywood actor is said to be considering relocating from the English countryside to Los Angeles as he fears for the safety of wife Amal and their newborn twins.

Following the birth of Ella and Alexander last month, the doting new dad, 56, has reportedly been increasingly worried about the level of security in their homes, Life&Style reports. A source told the site that George had received threats in the past, whilst he was concerned that his wife’s work as an international human rights lawyer could make her a target. ‘He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,’ the insider explained. ‘As soon as Amal found out she was pregnant, he hired former Secret Service agents to assess all his properties and make recommendations for improvement.’ They claimed the star’s mansion in Studio City, California was the most secure, as they added: ‘He’s waited so long for this family, he’ll do whatever it takes to keep them safe.’

Tucker Carlson was quick to point out Clooney’s hypocrisy…

Paul Joseph Watson calls out Clooney for wanting to flee Europe over terrorism…the same terrorism caused by the “refugee” policies he advocated for.

Clooney will most likely get his White Helmets movie made as he promotes the fictitious fairytale of the ISIS organization turned “humanitarians” to dumbed down moviegoers…all while Clooney and his family sit in their safe, walled off, LA mansion, far away from the suffering in Syria and the terror attacks in Europe.