Where are Chuck Schumer’s tears for Palestine & Donbass? (VIDEO)

The Duran's Peter Lavelle unveils the sickening hypocrisy of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Where was Senator Schumer’s tears when Barack Obama was bombing Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan etc…

Now all of a sudden Chuck Schumer is emotional about banning “muslim migrants or refugees” from entering the United States?

What are these migrants or refugees running from? Maybe Obama’s bombing of their country for the last 8 years?

READ MORE: America don’t be fooled. “Fake Tears” Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have a history of killing Muslims

